Pacific Championships round-up: Super League-bound stars shine, Outrageous Nene Macdonald, Jillaroos run riot

The 2024 edition of the Pacific Championships is now underway, with four games played out across the opening weekend which delivered plenty of memorable moments.

Here, we’ve delivered a full round-up…

LRL RECOMMENDS: 2024 Pacific Championships – Everything you need to know including fixture schedule, how to watch and what’s at stake

Kangaroos get the job done

The Kangaroos celebrate a try during their win against Tonga in the 2024 edition of the Pacific Championships

World champions Australia, who were beaten by New Zealand in the final of last year’s Pacific Cup, launched their 2024 campaign with an 18-0 win against Tonga at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Despite the scoreline, it wasn’t a comfortable win for the Kangaroos, with Tonga providing a stern test. Mal Meninga’s side led 6-0 at the break thanks to Tom Trbojevic’s early try with Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow crossing the whitewash early on in the second half.

Tom Dearden gave the scoreline a more handsome feel with his 78th minute try, with Australia getting the job done. They can now seal a spot in this year’s Pacific Cup final with a win against the Kiwis next weekend in Christchurch.

Tonga meanwhile must beat the Kiwis when they square off in Auckland on November 2 to avoid finishing bottom. The side that finishes bottom this year will face the winner of the Pacific Bowl in a promotion/relegation play-off.

Super League-bound stars shine

Papua New Guinea are on track to win the Pacific Bowl for the second year on the spin following a 22-10 win against Fiji in Suva, which saw a pair of Super League-bound stars shine.

Castleford Tigers are set to sign Kumuls hooker Judah Rimbu, with Leeds Rhinos set to secure the signature of Fiji flier Maika Sivo, and both were on the scoresheet in this clash.

PNG were 16-0 up by the break, with Castleford prop Sylvester Namo among their first-half try-scorers. They can now secure a spot in the Pacific Bowl final – and a shot at promotion – if they beat the Cook Islands in Port Moresby on November 3.

Fiji meanwhile must beat the Cook Islands next weekend in Suva to stand any chance of finishing in the top two.

LRL RECOMMENDS: NRL veteran ‘close to signing’ Super League deal for 2025

Outrageous Nene Macdonald

Salford Red Devils star Macdonald has been immense all year, as proven by his fourth-place finish in the voting for Super League’s Man of Steel award.

At full-back for PNG, the 30-year-old was absolutely magnificent against Fiji – making a whopping 277 metres from 22 runs.

Included in that were 64 post-contact metres and two line breaks, grabbing a truly outstanding assist for Rimbu in the first half as he spun away from two tackles to offload and send the hooker over the try-line.

Macdonald also grabbed a richly-deserved try of his own in the second half, the man on the end of a pass from Robert Derby after the North Queensland Cowboys winger broke away.

Jillaroos run riot

This is the first year that the women’s section of the Pacific Championships has a tournament format, and the Jillaroos kicked off their inaugural Pacific Cup campaign with a mammoth 84-0 success against Papua New Guinea at the Suncorp Stadium.

It took until the ninth minute for their first try to come through Tamika Upton, but once the PNG Orchids’ defence had been breached, the floodgates well and truly opened.

History was made by winger Julia Robinson as she grabbed a whopping six tries, the most any Jillaroos player has ever scored in a Test match. The previous record was five, and team-mate Jakiya Whitfeld matched that too come the full-time hooter!

Brad Donald’s side will secure a place in the Pacific Cup final if they beat New Zealand next weekend in Christchurch.

The Orchids must beat the Kiwi Ferns in Port Moresby on November 3 to avoid being involved in the relegation play-off with the winners of the Pacific Bowl.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Where Are They Now? The England side from Shaun Wane’s first game in charge in 2021

Fetu Samoa keep World Cup dream alive

‘Unbelievable’ try stuns as Samoa end Tonga’s World Cup bid in Pacific Championships thriller 🤯 MATCH WRAP 👉 https://t.co/zrbIprZwYE pic.twitter.com/tXNtUEU3b6 — Fox League (@FOXNRL) October 19, 2024

Starting at the semi-final stage Women’s Pacific Bowl is being held in a knockout-style format with qualification for the 2026 Rugby League World Cup on the line.

Samoa have now booked their spot in the final courtesy of a 30-16 victory against Tonga in Suva. They will now face either Fiji or the Cook Islands in the final on November 2 in Auckland. The pair play out their semi-final next weekend in Suva.

The winner of the final will automatically qualify for the World Cup, while the loser entering the 2025 World Series. Having lost in the semi-finals, Tonga’s World Cup dream is officially over.

It’s also worth noting that whoever wins that final will be crowned the inaugural champions of the Women’s Pacific Bowl, and as a result, will get a shot at promotion in that play-off match against the 3rd-placed nation in the Women’s Pacific Cup.