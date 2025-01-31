Out of favour Wigan Warriors forward links up with fellow Super League club ahead of 2025

Tiaki Chan, who is out of favour at Wigan Warriors, has made a loan move ahead of the 2025 campaign: joining fellow Super League outfit Salford Red Devils.

Versatile forward Chan joined Wigan from Catalans Dragons ahead of the 2024 season, penning a three-year deal.

The Warriors lifted all four major honours on offer during his first year with the club last term, though he featured just three times as well as featuring in nine games on loan for Hull FC.

Now 24, the four-time France international makes another temporary move ahead of the new season, though neither the Warriors nor Salford have confirmed the duration of the loan.

Having trained with his new team-mates throughout this week, Chan – whose first-ever Super League try came for Catalans against Salford in 2023 – saw his signing announced by the Red Devils on Friday afternoon.

He said: “I’m very grateful for the opportunity to link-up with Salford and have enjoyed my first few sessions with the boys.

“I look forward to meeting the fans and earning my spot in the team!”

The forward joins a Red Devils side that reached the play-offs for the second time in three years last term under the tutelage of Paul Rowley, who will vacate is head coach role at the end of the coming season for a move into a Director of Rugby role.

Rowley detailed: “We are delighted to welcome Tiaki into the group.

“He adds more competition at both back row and prop and brings added enthusiasm and intensity to practice.

“I know he is a fantastic character and will be a great addition to this extremely tight group of players and staff.”

And Wigan boss Matt Peet added: “This is a good opportunity for Tiaki to get some game time in Super League.

“We are confident he will contribute positively to Salford on and off the field.”