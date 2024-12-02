Off-contract Wigan Warriors star addresses future with NRL return mooted

Adam Keighran has admitted he’s happy at Wigan as he enters the final year of his contract with the Warriors, but says he would be ‘open’ to a return Down Under if the chance arose.

Keighran joined Wigan ahead of 2024 from fellow Super League outfit Catalans Dragons and made 30 appearances across all competitions as Matt Peet’s side scooped all four major honours on offer.

The 27-year-old had spent a year in Perpignan with Catalans prior, reaching the Grand Final with the Dragons in 2023 but being beaten by then-future employers Wigan at Old Trafford.

When he made the move over to the North West, he penned a two-year deal at The Brick Community Stadium which runs until the end of the 2025 campaign.

And now that we’re in December, he’s permitted to discuss his future with other clubs – as well as the Warriors themselves.

Off-contract Wigan Warriors star Adam Keighran addresses future with NRL return mooted

The he centre scored eight tries in 26 NRL appearances prior to his move into the British game.

Making his first-grade bow Down Under in 2019 for the New Zealand Warriors, Keighran would also go on to don a shirt in the NRL for Sydney Roosters.

And having no doubt caught the eye over the last couple of years with his performances in the British game, questions are already starting to be asked over whether a return to Australia could be on the cards in 12 months’ time.

The Sydney native was asked that same question on the latest ‘Keegan and Company’ podcast, and said: “I’m pretty open. I’ve got another year with Wigan and I’m sure we’re going to be successful again.

“We’ve got quite the same team. I think we’ve lost two players and I’m not sure if there’s any other signings at the moment, but we’ve got such a good thing, so hopefully next year is as successful as this year.

“But, being back home would be such an ideal thing.

“For me, in Wigan, it’s such a successful club and such a good environment, so I can’t complain about being there.

“I’m happy there, but as I say, I’m open to seeing what’s available.

“If the opportunity comes back here (in Australia) maybe, but if not, I’m happy at Wigan… it’s such a good environment.”

