Legendary Great Britain half-back Leon Pryce is our latest guest on My Ultimate Team, this season’s new feature on Love Rugby League.

Pryce starred in the iconic Bradford Bulls and St Helens teams of the noughties before spells at Catalans Dragons and Hull FC, as well as representing Great Britain. His glittering trophy cabinet boasts four Grand Final wins, three World Club Challenge victories, six Challenge Cups and six League Leaders’ Shields.

Pryce’s most recent role in the game came as assistant boss to Sean Long at Championship side Featherstone Rovers, while son Will is bidding to make his mark in the NRL having joined Newcastle Knights from Huddersfield Giants.

Speaking exclusively to Love Rugby League, Leon Pryce picked his ultimate team of players he lined up alongside during his career.

1. Paul Wellens

Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix

The best defensive full-back whose name speaks for itself. A good reader of the game with good link-up play.

2. Lesley Vainikolo

The best winger there has ever been in Super League history without a doubt.

3. Jamie Lyon

Jamie Lyon celebrates with St Helens team-mates in 2006. Photo by PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo.

The most natural freaky talent I have ever seen.

4. Matt Gidley

An unbelievable player at Saints. The Gidley flick – he has his own pass named after him, which says it all.

5. Tevita Vaikona

He was like an extra forward, he was unstoppable carrying the ball out of back field. His work-rate was immense.

6. Paul Sculthorpe

A two-time Man of Steel and a great bloke as well. Always did it at Great Britain level.

7. Sean Long

Sean Long kicks a drop goal while playing for Great Britain against Australia in November 2006

The best player I have ever played with. Way ahead of his time, made my game easier.

8. Stuart Fielden

A machine: just an absolute animal.

9. Keiron Cunningham

Another player ahead of his time. Strength, vision, skill, the full lot. An unbelievable player.

10. Adrian Morley

Adrian Morley in action for Salford against Wakefield, 2014. Picture by Martin Rickett/PA Archive/PA Images.

Another animal. The man you want to give the ball to for every big carry and to be alongside in every defensive set.

11. Jamie Peacock

As tough as they come. You say his name and people know who he is.

12. Lee Gilmour

Matty Smith (centre) celebrates a St Helens try with Leon Pryce (left) and Lee Gilmour (right)

My backrower for many years and one of my best friends in the game. Extremely under-rated, he was one of the best back-row forwards the game has ever seen.

13. Andy Farrell

People always compare Faz and Scully but they were the best two loose-forwards that Super League has seen, generational players so I need to fit both in my team.

Substitutes

14. James Roby

The most durable, toughest player in Super League history. A young boy when I was at Saints and went on to dominate the number nine position. To go from Cunningham to Roby in one team just doesn’t happen.

15. James Graham

He went over to Australia and dominated the NRL.

16. Henry Paul

I would have started him at 6 but went for more Great Britain players. Fantastic for Bradford, a brilliant player.

17. Joe Vagana

I was only young at Bradford with big Joe; he was aggressive, feared and dominant. Looked after the young lads – a tough, hard man with real presence. Liked to put his elbow in people’s throats – a gentleman thug, which I loved.

