Melbourne Storm centre’s Super League move confirmed as Reimis Smith’s new club identified

Reimis Smith has signed for Catalans Dragons for the remainder of this season following his release from Melbourne Storm.

The 27-year-old was granted a release by the Storm earlier this week after a lengthy and successful career in the NRL, with Melbourne revealing he had been given permission to head to Super League.

There was uncertainty over which club Smith would sign for but he has now been confirmed as a Dragons player for the rest of this season at least, having penned a short-term deal for the remainder of the 2024 campaign.

Smith fills one of the two quota spots left by the departures of Jayden Nikorima and Siua Taukeiaho last month, and will provide added competition and depth to the Dragons’ backline as they look to compete in the Super League play-offs later this year.

“I am truly excited to be joining a strong organisation like the Catalans Dragons,” Smith said.

“I look forward to contributing to a team of quality players led by an outstanding coach. Over the past nine years in the NRL including the last four years at the Melbourne Storm, I have learned valuable traits that I will certainly apply to my training and game with the Dragons.”

Dragons head coach Steve McNamara admitted: “We are very happy to have secured Reimis and it is a real bonus for us that he can join us immediately. He is coming to us from a club with a great culture and he will add quality to our team.”

The Dragons are also believed to be in the hunt for further recruits as Friday’s transfer deadline approaches, with clubs unable to do business after August 2.

