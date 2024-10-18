“With the women’s team, I stepped in to work with a good side, and my goal was to improve a few different things. I think this year in particular we showed it and the girls bought into what we wanted to do, so I’ve been very grateful to coach the girls.

“Getting the opportunity to come into work with the First Team with Wello (Paul Wellens), Laurent (Frayssinous), Ian (Talbot), and Matty (Daniels), you are only going to learn being around men like them and try to improve. So again, I’ve been really grateful and I’ve taken a lot from it.”