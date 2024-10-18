Matty Smith has left his role as St Helens women’s head coach and men’s assistant to return to Wigan Warriors as academy head coach on a four-year contract from 2025.

Smith will re-join the Warriors for whom he made 139 appearances for between 2012 and 2016, winning two Super League Grand Finals and a Challenge Cup. He also won the Lance Todd Trophy in 2013 and made the Dream Tream twice during his time at Wigan.

After leaving Wigan, Smith returned to his hometown club St Helens and went on to play for Catalans Dragons, Warrington Wolves (loan) and Widnes Vikings before hanging up his boots in 2021.

Smith became head of Saints women ahead of the 2023 season season. In his two seasons in charge, Smith guided the team to securing two Women’s Challenge Cups as well as the 2024 Women’s League Leaders’ Shield. They came close to makinfg it a historic treble of trophies in 2024 but suffered defeat to York Valkyrie in the Women’s Grand Final. He was named the Women’s Super League Coach of the Year at the 2024 Rugby League Awards Night.

The 37-year-old combined his role as Saints women’s head coach alongside being an assistant to men’s head coach Paul Wellens, being an assistant to Wellens for the previous over the last two seasons.

Smith will now return to Wigan ahead of next season in the position of academy head coach.

“I’ve had two fantastic years with St Helens women’s and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed that experience and we’ve been a very successful group,” said Smith.

“This is an opportunity I couldn’t turn down, I see this as a really big role and an important one that allows me to work with and develop young talented individuals that this club has always produced.

“I’m looking forward to working with all the coaches from across the club and improving and developing myself as a coach also and I can’t wait to get started.”

Smith made more than 370 career appearances throughout his playing career, winning four caps for England in the process: and Wigan chief executive Kris Radlinski is delighted to welcome Smith back to the club.

“Matty has always had a tremendous, forward thinking rugby league brain,” Radlinski said.

“He used it productively as a player and has more recently expressed this through the teams he has coached. Having done an amazing job with the St Helens women’s team, he now has a desire to progress the coaching of the elite young men.

“Matt Peet and I met with him and his passion for coaching shone through. I think he will be an outstanding addition to our club’s performance team.”

Wigan coach Matt Peet added: “Matty was heavily involved in coaching our juniors when he was playing here and his passion for coaching is clear to see. We are excited to welcome him back into the club.

“He has been very impressive in the way he has led his teams over recent seasons. Our academy players will be in great hands.”

Meanwhile, St Helens head coach Paul Wellens wished Smith well on behalf of the club.

“Matty began his coaching journey with Saints two years ago, and in that time we have seen how passionate he has been in his roles in the club,” Wellens said.

“We thank him for his efforts for the Saints’ first and women teams, and wish him all the best for the future.”

Smith also paid tribute to Saints for giving him the opportunity to work with the women’s and men’s teams over the last two seasons.

“The last two years have been unbelievable,” said Smith. “I wanted to get into coaching and to get offered a job straight after finishing playing was unexpected, and it was probably the best thing that happened in terms of my development, and I’ve learned a lot quicker. For the club to give me that opportunity was great and I’ve loved every minute.