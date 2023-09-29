Man of Steel could be set for shock Super League move ahead of 2024 – reports

According to reports this evening, Salford Red Devils superstar Brodie Croft will be a Leigh Leopards player in 2024.

The 2022 Man of Steel signed a mammoth contract with the Red Devils ahead of this campaign following a sublime first year in Super League which saw the Australian ace help Paul Rowley’s side to the semi-finals, beaten only by eventual champions St Helens.

Dalby-born Croft’s deal – which runs until 2027 and has an option for a three-year extension – was and still is unprecedented in the British game, a signal of Salford’s intent to keep him around.

Brodie Croft to Leigh?

Skip forward 12 months, and after the Red Devils missed out on the play-offs, reports have been circling over the course of this week about the star half-back’s future.

It was expected that if any side were able to tempt him away from the Salford Stadium, it would be an NRL outfit, having previously pulled a shirt on for both Melbourne Storm and Brisbane Broncos.

But ahead of Leigh’s Eliminator play-0ff clash at Hull KR tonight, Sky Sports pitchside reporter Jenna Brooks confirmed the Leopards’ interest in Croft, and stressed that the interest was a serious one.

Leigh Leopards set to make huge statement of intent

Leigh owner Derek Beaumont gave Love Rugby League an exclusive interview earlier this week, vowing to strengthen their squad ahead of 2024 with injury problems now starting to mount up in a currently minuscule pack when compared to most other Super League teams.

If Croft were to sign, given the length of his current contract at Salford, he would cost a pretty penny, believed to be a six-figure sum.

His signature though would be a real statement of intent from Leigh in trying to keep up to pace with the top dogs in Super League following a mightily impressive first year back in the top flight.

