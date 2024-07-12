Luke Robinson insists he feels ready to become a head coach – but has stopped short of officially declaring himself in the running to become Ian Watson’s successor at Huddersfield Giants.

Watson was sacked by the Giants on Thursday after over three years in charge of the West Yorkshire club. Robinson, who has served as his assistant throughout that time, will step up and take interim charge of the club this weekend against Leigh Leopards.

And Robinson, who spoke with the press on Friday morning to preview that game, admits he backs himself to step up into a head coaching role after serving as a number two for a prolonged period.

“I do feel ready,” the former Giants man said.

“I’m not throwing my hat in or out of the ring but I think I’ve done a decent apprenticeship. I worked under a lot of coaches during my playing career and a lot of coaches during my coaching career.

“With my knowledge of the game, I back myself but it’s not something I’ve really thought about. It’s come around really quickly.

“At this moment in time, I’m just concentrating on getting the team winning. What comes on the back of that is for a later date.”

Robinson also insisted his sole priority in the short-term is trying to turn around Huddersfield’s fortunes as their play-off hopes fade: not his own future as a potential head coach.

He said: “You’re constantly wanting to be the best version of yourself but I’m not really bothered about myself.

“As a coach, I’ve taken a leaf out of some of the greatest coaches I’ve ever worked under to make it all about the playing group.

“When you’re winning, every player is happy whether you’re getting picked or not; when you’re not winning, players obviously become disgruntled and there’s a little bit of disharmony.

“It’s my job to try bring the group together, iron out some of the issues and make us a unit that wants to play for each other and the club.

“Hopefully people saw the way I played the game. I wore my heart on my sleeve and gave my all for the team-mate to the side of me. That’s what I’m going to be preaching to this group.”

