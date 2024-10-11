London Broncos have revealed they expect their IMG score to rise by around 50 per cent later this month and have set the goal of returning to Super League within two years under the system – before revealing they are continuing to seek new investment into the club.

The Broncos will be relegated back to the Championship at the end of this season due to the IMG gradings system which have they been consistently outspoken against. They are also dealing with a turbulent situation off the field, with long-time owner David Hughes selling the club.

However, the Broncos have revealed in an end-of-season update that Hughes has left the club debt-free, meaning any new owner starts with a blank balance sheet and no historical debt. Head coach Mike Eccles is among a three-man working group leading the club until a new owner is found.

They have said that the club are in talks with a number of potential investors, but no deal has yet been struck.

The Broncos said: “David leaves the club debt free as we now look to embark on a new chapter. The club is currently seeking new investment and whilst discussions have taken place with a number of parties none are at an advanced stage so we once again encourage all interested parties to come forward.”

“Chief executive Jason Loubser, director of rugby and performance Mike Eccles and rugby administrator Dom Fenton now head up a ‘working group’ to lead the club in the interim period. Meanwhile, the club are currently seeking an external candidate to join the group.”

But in more positive news, London have set their sights on coming back to Super League under the IMG system, after admitting that they expect a major boost in their grading this year.

They also appear to have settled any disputes with IMG after admitting they are now on board with the system and are targeting a return to the top-flight in two years’ time.

The club’s statement said: “At the end of October all clubs will receive their grading score for the upcoming season. This will determine in which division each team will play in next season.

“It has been widely known that our score will see us compete in the Championship in 2025. Whilst this remains the case, London Broncos are delighted to announce that we will see around a 50% increase in our score, subject to RFL confirmation. This will be among the largest increases of any club.

“The club have previously expressed their frustration with the structure of the grading criteria, however we acknowledge and accept the RFL & IMG’s vision to improve the standards of all clubs.

“We believe that our new score demonstrates our desire to improve across all areas and we have put together a plan with the aim of becoming a Super League club in two years under the grading system.”

London also issued a rallying cry to their supporters to get behind them like they have throughout 2024, and back the club sufficiently to ensure they continue to make positive steps towards reaching the required number of IMG points to get back into Super League.

“Whilst we are seeking investment to take the club positively and confidently back towards Super League over the next two years off the back of a fantastic projected rise in club grading; as it stands right here and now, we must cut our cloth accordingly with the money we do have and the money we hope to generate,” they said.

“To put together the squad Mike has provisionally assembled, we will need to generate more money than ever before via merchandise and membership sales.

“But we are confident that with increased communication with our loyal fan base and a fresh commercial infrastructure and plan, we can continue to move forward together.”

