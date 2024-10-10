Wakefield Trinity pair Derrell Olpherts and Toby Boothroyd are both targets of Featherstone Rovers for the 2025 season, Love Rugby League understands: with a deal for Boothroyd on the way to completion.

The pair have both featured for Trinity throughout a season in which they have finished top of the Championship, losing only one game along the way, and won the 1895 Cup.

However, they will both leave Belle Vue after the Championship play-offs, with Trinity already confirming the pair would not be offered new contracts.

And Love Rugby League understands both Olpherts and Boothroyd have been identified by James Ford and Featherstone as possible targets as they look to rebuild after a disappointing 2024 campaign.

Boothroyd was a victim of Trinity’s quota situation ahead of what many expect will be an immediate return to Super League in 2025. They already have seven overseas players contracted for next year and as such, were unable to offer Boothroyd fresh terms.

The forward suffered a hamstring injury which ruled him out for a large stretch of his first season in England, though he did return to full fitness towards the end of the regular season. He has made 11 appearances for Trinity in 2024.

Boothroyd’s deal to take him to Fev is believed to be on the way to completion, with a deal set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Unlike Boothroyd however, Olpherts has featured much more prominently. He joined from Leeds Rhinos at the beginning of this season and has been a firm fixture in Daryl Powell’s side this year. He has played 26 games and scored an impressive 24 tries.

But with Tom Johnstone returning to Wakefield next season, Olpherts will be looking for a new club next year – and he could yet be playing for Featherstone alongside Boothroyd. The Rovers are understood to be interested in speaking to the winger about a switch across West Yorkshire.

Featherstone finished sixth under Ford this season but were comfortably beaten by Bradford Bulls in the opening round of the play-offs last weekend.

