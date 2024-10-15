London Broncos have revealed they need £350,000 of income to make it through the next month and be in a position to put a squad together for the 2025 Championship season – with almost a million pounds needed to survive next year.

The Broncos are set to be relegated from Super League later this month when IMG’s official gradings are released: and that is the least of their issues off the field.

Owner David Hughes has announced he is selling the club, leaving the Broncos in urgent need of new investment as they aim to regroup and plot a pathway back to Super League under the gradings.

Last week, the club said they were hopeful of doing that in two years’ time. But now, chief executive Jason Loubser has revealed that while their plan is to become ‘self-funded’ in the wake of Hughes stepping away, the short-term cash problems require attention.

He said: “It is now vital that we all recognise the challenges that we face as London Broncos and whilst we are working tirelessly in the background to source new investment, the reality which we face is that we must raise funds now.”

Confirming the club will not receive any money centrally for being relegated – unlike clubs have had in recent years – they now need a six-figure cash injection to enable them to put together a squad that will enable them to begin pre-season for 2025.