Leigh Leopards could be without Matt Moylan for Thursday night’s trip to Castleford Tigers due to a rib cartilage issue, head coach Adrian Lam has confirmed.

Marquee recruit Moylan has missed just one Super League game since his arrival at Leigh in the off-season, handed a rest earlier this month as the Leopards swept aside bottom club London Broncos on home soil.

The Australian back returned to play a starring role in Leigh’s 46-4 victory against St Helens last Friday night, scoring a try and picking up three assists as Lam’s side kept their play-off hopes alive.

But during that clash with Saints, Moylan picked up the rib cartilage problem which could well keep him out of the Leythers’ game against Castleford.

Leigh Leopards star suffers injury blow with setback, prognosis revealed

As a result of their Round 2 clash at Wigan Warriors being rescheduled for Tuesday night (August 6), Leigh now face three games in the space of 10 days.

Gareth O’Brien failed a HIA during the win against Saints, and will now miss both Thursday’s trip to Castleford and that rescheduled clash with Wigan accordingly.

And detailing the concern over Moylan’s fitness in his pre-Tigers press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Lam said: “There’s some doubt over Matt Moylan with the rib (cartilage issue).

“We’re going to manage him through this time.

“I’d prefer him to play (against Castleford), but if it’s going to put him in a bad situation to play and then it’s get worse and he has to miss Wigan, then it becomes a double nightmare for us.

“He came off the field with it after the Saints game. I’m not sure if you (the media), or the fans know this, but he came off with the rib cartilage problem.

“It’s quite a painful injury, and the likelihood of him playing tomorrow is probably 50/50 for now, but we’ll wait and see.

“We’ll give him up until kick-off to be right, and if he’s not, then we’ll deal with that as well.

“We’ve dealt with this all season, so it’s one that we’ll hold off on making a decision on until kick-off.”