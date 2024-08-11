Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam has delivered a concerning update on Matt Moylan’s injury, with the half-back set to be sidelined longer than first expected.

Australian star Moylan picked up a rib cartilage issue during Leigh’s win against St Helens on July 26, which he has never fully recovered from.

After that victory against Saints, he missed the Leopards‘ win at Castleford Tigers before returning to the starting line-up away against Wigan Warriors on Tuesday night (August 6), slotting in at full-back.

Throughout the first 40 minutes at The Brick Community Stadium however, Moylan looked uncomfortable and was evidently playing hurt.

Accordingly, he was withdrawn at half-time, and then left out of Lam’s squad for Sunday’s game at home against Hull FC.

RELATED: Lachlan Lam future made clear as Leigh Leopards boss confirms decision

Leigh Leopards coach provides concerning update on Matt Moylan injury

Leigh ran out 42-12 winners against the Black and Whites, with Zak Hardaker taking the full-back spot and scoring a brace of tries against the club he will join next season while Jack Hughes continued at stand-off.

Moylan was in good spirits at the Leopards’ Den as he took a watching role on Sunday afternoon, but boss Lam revealed somewhat of an injury setback for the overseas ace post-match.

The Leopards chief detailed: “With Matt, the position of his rib cartilage is in a bad spot really.

“We’ve found that out this week, so it may be longer than what we anticipated originally.

“We were hoping for it (his return) to be against Salford, but it looks like that it may not be.”

Elsewhere on the injury front, Lam continued: “It was good to have Tom Amone back today, and we’ll get Gaz O’Brien back next week.

“We’ll get some players back, and that’s not going to win us the game, but it’ll certainly give us some more movement and a little bit more cohesion, which we haven’t had over the last four or five weeks.”

After taking on Salford Red Devils at Elland Road next Sunday (August 18) during Magic Weekend, Leigh then travel to bottom club London Broncos.

RELATED: LoveRugbyLeague‘s 6 conclusions from Leigh Leopards’ big win against Hull FC