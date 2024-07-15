Leigh Leopards hooker Edwin Ipape and Wigan Warriors centre Adam Keighran are among four players who have been suspended following the latest round of action: but Hull FC forward Brad Fash has escaped a charge.

Ipape has been handed a one-match ban for an incident in Leigh’s victory over Huddersfield Giants on Saturday afternoon. Two more players from that game have been suspended; Giants forward Andre Savelio has been given a two-game ban following his red card.

His team-mate, Sam Hewitt, has also landed a two-match ban after a Grade D charge of punching. Savelio’s charge was Grade D head contact.

And Wigan will be without centre Keighran for their next Super League fixture away at Hull FC on Saturday, after he was hit with a one-match ban for a dangerous throw.

But arguably the big disciplinary news is that Fash has not been charged. He had an altercation with Hull KR captain Elliot Minchella during the Hull derby on Saturday – with Minchella claiming post-match that Fash had grabbed his testicles.

Speaking after the game, Minchella told Hull Live: “It’s a tough game and it doesn’t need to be made any tougher by doing that. I think there’s a photo doing the rounds of me getting grabbed in a certain area of my body, which is unacceptable in my opinion.”

However, the Match Review Panel have determined that the available footage was ultimately insufficient to charge Fash. As such, he has escaped a ban.

The Super League players suspended this week were:

Andre Savelio: 2 match ban

Sam Hewitt: 2 match ban

Edwin Ipape: 1 match ban

Adam Keighran: 1 match ban

