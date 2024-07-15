Why Brad Fash has not been charged as Hull FC man escapes ban after Elliot Minchella altercation

Hull FC forward Brad Fash has avoided a charge following an altercation with Elliot Minchella in Saturday’s Hull derby – after footage which was available was deemed ‘insufficient’.

Minchella and Fash had several flashpoints during the derby at the weekend – but the most high-profile came when Minchella claimed Fash had grabbed his testicles during Rovers’ win at the MKM Stadium.

Pictures circulated online in the hours after that game, and the Rovers captain said: “It’s a tough game and it doesn’t need to be made any tougher by doing that. I think there’s a photo doing the rounds of me getting grabbed in a certain area of my body, which is unacceptable in my opinion.

“The game is tough enough as it is; it doesn’t need stuff like that. Whether he’s gone out there to intentionally wind me up or whether it’s part of their game plan, I’m not sure, but it didn’t work.

“I knew about it straight away. I mean, I’m not the most blessed person, but you certainly feel it!

“Look, 100 per cent I felt it. I was a bit confused with the decision of the referee to give me a sin bin, but I think what happened—the incident—is totally unacceptable. It’s not tough, it’s not clever, and it doesn’t send a good message to young kids who watch this game from east or west Hull.”

However, the RFL’s Match Review Panel met on Monday and ultimately decided that Fash should not face any charge – due to the fact that the footage which was reviewed was deemed insufficient to launch a charge for intentional or reckless contact.

It means that Fash is free to feature for the Black and Whites this weekend against Wigan.

The RFL said: “In addition, and not appearing in the minutes because no charge has been issued, the MRP studied footage of an incident involving Brad Fash of Hull FC and Elliot Minchella of Hull KR in Saturday’s fixture.

“This incident had not been reported to the match officials. Without any substantiating evidence, the MRP determined that the available footage was insufficient to charge for any reckless/intentional contact.”

