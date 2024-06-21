Leeds Rhinos to interview leading candidate for role on Friday

Former Parramatta Eels coach Brad Arthur will be interviewed by Leeds Rhinos today (Friday) about becoming their next head coach.

That’s according to reports in Australia from News Corp, who suggest that Arthur will meet virtually with Rhinos officials – likely to be CEO Gary Hetherington and sporting director Ian Blease – to get an idea of what the Rhinos are looking for when it comes to Rohan Smith’s successor at AMT Headingley.

Arthur is being viewed by many as the ideal candidate to take charge at the Rhinos, having only recently left the Eels earlier this season.

He would represent a significant coup for both Super League and Leeds, and comes with a significant pedigree and profile, having enjoyed success with Parramatta. His agent, Chris Orr, confirmed that Leeds were a club that piqued Arthur’s interest.

“Brad is considering all of his options and Super League is certainly of some interest to him, especially a quality organisation like the Leeds Rhinos,” Orr said.

“Brad is a career coach and after 11 years with the Parramatta Eels he has plenty to offer any organisation he joins.

“His experience is extremely valuable, players love playing for him and no-one will ever work harder than Brad Arthur.”

Arthur is not the only candidate of interest to Leeds, with Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley also high on their hit-list. However, they are yet to make an approach to Salford for Rowley’s services.

Leeds CEO Hetherington said on Thursday: “The board has a long-term strategy for where we want the club to be in the future, which started with the appointment of Ian Blease as our first sporting director.

“Ian is now carefully considering our options moving forward before making his recommendations to the board.”

