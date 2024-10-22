Stuart Barrow’s England squad for next month’s Home Nations clash with Wales is dominated by stars from Leeds Rhinos, St Helens and Wigan Warriors.

For the second year on the spin, England women will square off against their Welsh counterparts at Headingley having run out 60-0 winners last autumn.

That clash on November 2 in Leeds (12pm GMT KO) forms the first part of a double-header alongside the men’s second Test match against Samoa.

And boss Barrow has named a squad of 20, with opportunities set to be handed to numerous new faces.

Leeds Rhinos, St Helens, Wigan Warriors dominate England squad for Wales clash

Among the squad are six potential debutants, including Huddersfield Giants full-back Amelia Brown, Leeds prop Izzy Northrop and St Helens outside-back Erin Stott.

Elsewhere, Wigan’s Mary Coleman, Eva Hunter and Jenna Foubister could also make their full international debuts, three of five Warriors stars selected.

The squad’s more familiar faces include Jodie Cunningham and Amy Hardcastle, with Women’s Super League champions York Valkyrie seeing both Eboni Partington and Liv Wood included.

The only player in Barrow’s squad currently plying her trade outside of the Women’s Super League is Canberra Raiders back-rower Hollie-Mae Dodd.

For the first time since making the move over to the NRLW in 2023, ex-York ace Dodd will pull on an England shirt next month.

The squad can be seen in full below, with players listed alphabetically by surname…

Amelia Brown (Huddersfield Giants), Keara Bennett (Leeds Rhinos), Mary Coleman (Wigan Warriors), Jodie Cunningham (St Helens), Anna Davies (Wigan Warriors), Hollie-Mae Dodd (Canberra Raiders), Jenna Foubister (Wigan Warriors), Amy Hardcastle (Leeds Rhinos), Eva Hunter (Wigan Warriors), Zoe Harris (St Helens), Shona Hoyle (Leeds Rhinos), Katie Mottershead (St Helens), Izzy Northrop (Leeds Rhinos), Eboni Partington (York Valkyrie), Isabel Rowe (Wigan Warriors), Bella Sykes (Leeds Rhinos), Erin Stott (St Helens), Paige Travis (St Helens), Vicky Whitfield (St Helens), Liv Wood (York Valkyrie)

