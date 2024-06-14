Leeds Rhinos icons including Ali Lauitiiti and Danny Buderus will be present among a host of former team-mates of Rob Burrow as the club prepare for an emotional Headingley homecoming next Friday.

The Rhinos‘ annual MND Awareness game will take on more significance than ever next weekend, given it will be the first home game since the tragic passing of Burrow, who died earlier this month at the age of just 41.

Leeds will welcome Leigh Leopards to Headingley for that game, which is fast heading towards a sell-out, the club have confirmed. There are under 50 seats remaining and under 500 standing tickets left for the South Stand on what is bound to be an emotional evening.

And a number of legends who played with Burrow in many of Leeds’ legendary sides will be present. That includes cult hero Lauitiiti and Australian Andrew Dunemann, both of whom were involved in the 2004 side that won the Super League Grand Final, Leeds’ first title in a generation.

Iconic hooker Buderus will also make the trip to England for the game. He was another who played a part in Leeds’ success in the 2000s, and a string of other team-mates will also be present. Burrow’s family will also be in attendance.

The Rhinos will also wear a special one-off kit for the game, which has been designed by Cath Muir, herself an MND sufferer. The kit was approved by Burrow months ago before he passed away and following permission from the Burrow family, the kit will now be worn by Leeds’ players next Friday in the game.

Leeds expect Headingley to be a complete sell-out for the game, with members of the MND community invited to Headingley to help pay tribute to Burrow.

