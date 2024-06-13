Leeds Rhinos will welcome back long-term injury victims David Fusitu’a and Tom Holroyd for Saturday afternoon’s crucial trip to Hull FC – with the Black and Whites also set to welcome back Carlos Tuimavave.

The pair have been absent for almost two months, but have handed Rohan Smith a significant boost as the Rhinos look to reignite their push for the Super League play-offs.

Fusitu’a is in line to make only his second appearance of the season. His first came against Huddersfield back in April – but he left the field during that match with an injury which has since sidelined the winger.

Holroyd has been out of action since suffering an elbow injury in April against Warrington, but both could now return after being named in Smith’s 21-man squad.

The Rhinos remain without hooker Andy Ackers as he follows the return to play protocol following concussion – and long-term concussion victim James Bentley is also missing. Luis Roberts, Matty Russell and James Donaldson are also absent.

Meanwhile, Hull will also be handed a major boost for that game with the news that Tuimavave is fit enough to be named in a 21-man squad for the first time in months.

Tuimavave has been missing for three months with a significant hamstring injury, but he is back in contention for Hull as they look to snap their lengthy losing streak and pull away from London Broncos at the bottom of the Super League table.

Hull FC squad: Carlos Tuimavave, Liam Sutcliffe, Jake Trueman, Herman Ese’ese, Danny Houghton, Ligi Sao, Brad Fash, Jordan Lane, Jack Ashworth, Cam Scott, Morgan Smith, Davy Litten, Lewis Martin, Zach Jepson, Denive Balmforth, Jack Walker, Jack Walker, Logan Moy, Tom Briscoe, Yusuf Aydin, Tiaki Chan, Ben Reynolds.

Leeds Rhinos squad: Lachie Miller, David Fusitu’a, Harry Newman, Paul Momirovski, Ash Handley, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Tom Holroyd, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O’Connor, Sam Lisone, James McDonnell, Justin Sangare, Mickael Goudemand, Jack Sinfield, Corey Johnson, Alfie Edgell, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Ben Littlewood.

