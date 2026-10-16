Hopes remain that the deal between Super League and the NRL will still be finalised in the coming days, though some key issues remain prominent as talks continue.

Peter V’Landys’ self-imposed Thursday deadline has now passed without an agreement being reached, with some specific differences now coming to light as talks have continued.

Two issues thought to have emerged relate to the salary cap, with V’Landys wanting to have a controlling say in the salary cap process and framework moving forward.

He is also thought to be unhappy with Super League’s preferred fixture model for the 2027 season, which is a 27-round competition. V’Landys is understood to have wanted a 24-round competition moving forward.

In isolation, neither are thought to be a make-or-break detail on the scale of London Broncos’ inclusion in the competition next season, something V’Landys has made abundantly clear is a must for the deal to go ahead.

In communications between relevant parties, V’Landys is thought to have expressed that putting the deal on hold and working on it for 2028 could now be the most practical solution.

However, Love Rugby League understands that there remains optimism in some quarters that a deal can be agreed in the coming days. Nigel Wood, chairman of the Rugby Football League, is in Australia right now for the World Cup, Managing Director of RL Commercial is expected there shortly.

If the deal does eventually proceed, the NRL will give Super League an eight-figure sum over the next five years. In return, the NRL will take a stake in the competition. However, while differences remain, that is off the table.

But for now, the arrangements have not been finalised and no deal is in place, less than ideal for competition organisers who cannot yet finalise a schedule for next season given they do not know how many teams will actually be in Super League next year.

Of course, the delays leave London Broncos in limbo too. They must wait for this to be resolved before they can continue planning.

Many involved in the matter now think the next several days will be pivotal as conversations continue.