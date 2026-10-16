France’s Rugby League World Cup campaign got off to the worst possible start: after succumbing to their biggest EVER defeat in the tournament.

Laurent Frayssinous’ side were crushed by one of the favourites to go on and win the tournament. They scored 14 tries to France’s one, on a chastening and tough night for Les Bleus.

There were four players from the Hull clubs on show; two apiece from Hull FC and Hull KR. Here’s how we rated them – with a couple of promising moments but ultimately, the gulf in class was simply too apparent.

Arthur Mourgue

The Hull KR fullback gave it everything against world-class opposition. Tried his best with some inventive attacking play whenever France were in promising positions, but it was just one of those nights where nothing really came off. Will be frustrated not to have scored a late try too – he really should have grabbed a consolation.

Defensively stranded as Samoa cut through France’s line on countless occasions.

Rating: 6/10

Tried his best but a lot didn’t come off against very tough opposition should have had a late try. Looked lively

Arthur Romano

Playing out of position in the second row and in truth, struggled to deal with the physicality of the Samoan attackers all evening. His tackle percentage was the lowest of any French forward on the field.

Just couldn’t get into the game – understandable given the positional move and the fact he was playing against such a dominant Samoan forward pack. Will have much easier nights over the next fortnight.

Rating: 4/10

Amir Bourouh

Ended up doing over 50 minutes in the middle at hooker, with Ben Garcia switching roles – and did okay. France’s better moments were in attack and Bourouh did help with that – but he struggled with the pace of the game in the middle defensively.

Rating: 5/10

Jordan Dezaria

Nathan Cayless will have been impressed with what he saw from the towering forward. He was one of France’s standouts on a tough night for Les Bleus.

His battle with Spencer Leniu, particularly in the second half, was a great watch – and Dezaria got on top of him on a few occasions, too. Aggressive in all the right ways and put his body on the line for his country.

Rating: 7/10

Aggressive from the bench went toe to toe with Spencer Leniu. Nathan Cayless will have been impressed