The opening match of this year’s Rugby League World Cup pulled in the biggest audience for a game in the tournament in almost 20 years, it has emerged – with viewing figures smashed.

Australia and New Zealand played out one of the great all-time Test matches, with the Kangaroos emerging narrow 24-22 winners against the Kiwis thanks to Jack Bostock’s late hat-trick try.

And the public were clearly captivated with the game Down Under, after Seven’s viewing figures have been officially confirmed.

World Cup opener’s impressive viewing figures

Seven have revealed that the opening game reached a whopping 3.29million people, with a TV audience of 1.73million. Naturally, that is far bigger than any game in last year’s Ashes series on the BBC, with those figures hovering around the 1million mark.

However, the game was also the number one watched programme on Thursday in the 25-54 age group – as well as the 16-39 bracket: indicating how more young people are watching rugby league.

Furthermore, it has been described by Seven as the ‘biggest opening’ to any World Cup in history, with this year’s TV audience for the opener the best audience for an international game since all the way back in 2008, when the same two teams competed in the final of the World Cup and the Kiwis stunned the world to win the tournament.

“What an incredible way to open the Rugby League World Cup live, free and exclusive on Seven and 7plus. Firstly, thank you to the players for putting on an absolute spectacle,” Southern Cross Media’s Director for Sport, Chris Jones, said.

“Our production team at Seven, led by Lesley Tapsall delivered a fresh, innovative and glass half full broadcast, setting the standard for what’s to come over the next four weeks. A huge thank you also to our commentary team, who set the tone from the start of the coverage and coloured in the incredible action on field.

Seven Network Head of Rugby League World Cup, Lesley Tapsall said: “Opening night captured everything that makes a Rugby League World Cup so special, from the intensity of the Australia-New Zealand clash to the individual stories that emerge when the world’s best players come together on the biggest stage.

“Seeing debutant Jack Bostock claim Player of the Match was a great reminder of the moments and stories that make this tournament so compelling,” she added. “We cannot wait to bring fans more of that drama and world-class rugby league across the next four weeks.”

There is expected to be another boom in attendances over the coming days as the likes of Samoa, Tonga and Papua New Guinea all take to the field for their first matches in the tournament, too.

Premier Sports, who are hosting the tournament in the UK after securing the rights, are yet to reveal their figures for the opening game.