Samoa thrashed France 78-4 in their opening game of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup, laying down a marker of their title credentials in the process.

The Pacific Islanders started in fast and furious fashion. A flurry of five tries through with Deine Mariner, Benaiah Ioelu, Jermaine McEwen, Sualauvi Faalogo and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow put them 28-0 up in the opening 18 minutes. France did get one of their own via Catalans Dragons back Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet, but Faalogo’s second ensured Samoa took a healthy 34-4 lead into the sheds.

Samoa showed no signs of letting up in the second-half, either, with Faalogo getting himself three more scores alongside Ioelu’s second and other tries from Stephen Crichton, Shawn Blore, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Izack Tago and Francis Molo helping them secure a resounding victory to begin their World Cup campaign.

Here’s everything we learned…

Title credentials on show

Samoa were heavy favourites to win this one ahead of kick-off, but the manner in which they got the job done shows they are the real deal. There was almost a casualness to the way they systematically tore France’s defence apart at the CommBank Stadium, like they were chucking the ball around with their mates in the park.

The pack looked powerful, quick and intentful, charging through the French line and creating broken field in the process. That then brought their exciting spine, Benaiah Ioelu, Manuleleua Francis, Jahrome Luai, Chanel Harris-Tavita and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, into the mix with gaps right across the park and meant they could just cause mayhem. The two edges also reaped the rewards of that, too, with Faalogo, Brian To’o and Stephen Crichton all posting more than 150 metres across the game.

For Ben Gardiner, the most pleasing thing would have been their ability to turn the screw. Samoa could have been excused for letting their foot off the gas after the opening 20 minutes, something they did a little bit at a time when France also had a mini-resurgence, but they quickly rectified that and put a real score on. After France’s score in the 25th minute, which was deserved at that moment in time, Samoa hit back with another flurry of 32 unanswered points across the following 43 minutes. It was just silly at times.

They put their foot on France’s throat and stamped down on the trachea with force.

That should leave the rest of the competition quivering, with the beaten finalists at the last World Cup looking to go one better this time out.

A star is born

The World Cup is often a chance for several young stars to announce themselves on a global stage, and it seems we have another one in the form of Faalogo. His quality shouldn’t be too much of a surprise to those who regularly watch the NRL, with him enjoying a breakthrough year for the Melbourne Storm, but Test rugby league is another step up from that and he simply relished it.

It tells a lot about his display that he scored four tries, notched one assist, topped the charts for metres (237), joint-top for carries (20) and was the best player on the pitch by a country mile despite coming off the bench as a replacement. Every time he touched the ball, something happened for his side, be it with his ability to make metres, score or link up with those around him, and his introduction seemed to light the fuse for their brilliant victory.

He looked every inch a global superstar, and will be one to watch this tournament.

Injury concerns

Both sides came out of the game with injury concerns, which will worry the head coaches given the length of the World Cup. For Samoa, Mariner was quickly whisked off after opening the scoring with a hamstring injury and did not return, with Faalogo deployed on the wing in his place.

For France, Leo Darrelatour picked up a head knock after just seven minutes and later failed his HIA with category 2 symptoms.