Kevin Naiqama makes decision on future after Super League exit with international swan song confirmed

Three-time Super League champion Kevin Naiqama’s retirement has been announced, with the veteran set to don a shirt for Fiji in this autumn’s Pacific Championships prior to hanging up his boots.

Born in New South Wales, Naiqama is of Fijian heritage, and has 24 caps to his name already, the most of anyone to ever represent the Pacific nation.

Playing for Fiji in three World Cups, including two as captain, the 35-year-old recently departed Super League outfit Huddersfield Giants.

He had been linked with a return to the NRL, having already played for Newcastle Knights, Penrith Panthers, Wests Tigers and Sydney Roosters, but has now made the decision to call time on his career.

Powerful outside-back Naiqama has scored close to 200 tries in a 16-year career which has seen him make almost 300 senior appearances.

He won the Harry Sunderland Trophy for his man-of-the-match performance in St Helens’ 2021 Grand Final victory against Catalans Dragons, that the third consecutive Super League title he lifted while donning the Red V

The veteran has already announced his plans to retire once, doing so after that triumph in 2021, but returned to the game courtesy of the contract given to him by the Roosters in 2022.

Now though, wife Lily says he is ‘retiring for real’, with her post on Instagram confirming Naiqama’s decision to hang up his boots.

With the ex-Saints ace having also been honoured as part of a ‘retiring class’ at the 2024 NRL Grand Final, the post reads: “14 year career | 30 year-long dream💫

“From a young boy wanting to follow his brother’s foot steps to a young man dreaming of just one game being a professional league player to dreaming of playing for his country, to dreaming of winning a Grand Final.

“Never.stop.dreaming

“Kevin has played over 250 professional games of rugby league, 3 Grand Ginal wins, captained Fiji in 2 World Cup series and throughout has always glorified Jesus Christ in what he does. A man of immense integrity, respect & character.

“Thank you to his family, friends and everyone we have met on this journey. He has lost a few people on the way, but I know they would be proud of you 💓

“On to the next era 💫 🥰

“Retiring for real this time 😂 🤪”

