Joe Burgess hints at ill-feeling as he breaks silence on Salford Red Devils exit with farewell message

Joe Burgess’ farewell message to Salford Red Devils on social media does little to dismiss beliefs of ill-feeling surrounding his exit from the club.

After weeks of speculation, Burgess’ departure was confirmed by Salford yesterday afternoon with the Greater Manchester outfit’s official line being that the 29-year-old had been released with immediate effect following a ‘thorough investigation process’.

Very soon after, the winger’s next destination was confirmed as fellow Super League outfit Hull KR announced his signing for the upcoming campaign on a one-year deal.

After 23 tries in 54 appearances over three seasons, questions remain over what sparked Salford‘s need to get Burgess out the door in the fashion they have done, and in truth, those questions will probably never be answered publicly.

The fire has been fuelled oncemore however with Burgess‘ social media farewell message, posted on his X account – @JoeBurgess1 – last night.

I am obviously saddened on the stance taken by the Club. Due to the fact that what has occurred will be the subject of an Appeal, both to the Club, and if necessary the Leagues’ Independent Tribunal, I propose to say very little else at this stage. — Joe Burgess (@JoeBurgess1) January 9, 2024

“Due to the fact that what has occurred will be the subject of an appeal, both to the club, and if necessary the league’s independent tribunal, I propose to say very little else at this stage.

“Just want to say a quick thank you to the lads, staff and the fans for a very enjoyable three years, ATVB (all the very best).”

Burgess says hello to Hull KR faithful following off-season move

The three-time England international – who spent time Down Under in the NRL with both Sydney Roosters & South Sydney Rabbitohs – joins just the third Super League club of his career having only previously donned a shirt for Wigan Warriors and Salford.

A product of the Warriors academy, the winger featured 129 times for his hometown club over two separate stints, surpassing a century of tries.

In addition to his Red Devils farewell last night, Burgess also quoted KR‘s announcement and wrote: “Can’t wait to meet the lads, can’t wait to get started! Let’s go.”

The new recruit will join his Robins team-mates as they head to Tenerife for their warm weather pre-season training camp. He won’t have to wait long for a reunion with his former employers either, with Willie Peters’ side travelling to Salford in Round Three of the new Super League season on Saturday, March 2.

