Warrington Wolves confirm Sam Kasiano release as former New Zealand, Samoa international departs with immediate effect

Warrington Wolves have confirmed the release of former New Zealand and Samoa international prop Sam Kasiano with immediate effect.

The 33-year-old joined the Wire ahead of the 2023 season from Catalans Dragons, making 26 appearances in the primrose and blue in last year’s campaign.

“We would like to thank Sam for his contribution to the Wire and wish him well for the next chapter of his career.”

