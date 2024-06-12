Wigan Warriors look set to be without Jai Field for a number of weeks with the full-back having picked up a hamstring injury in their Challenge Cup final triumph, boss Matt Peet has confirmed.

Full-back Field has been omitted from Wigan’s 21-man squad for Friday evening’s trip to Castleford Tigers in Round 14 as Super League action gets back underway.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen the Australian star rested by Peet this season, with it common knowledge that he has been managing a slight muscle problem throughout the year.

But this time, Field’s absence is an enforced one, and it looks like the Cherry & Whites may be without one of their key men for a prolonged period of time.

Jai Field absence explained as Wigan Warriors coach confirms injury blow to star man

Field played the full 80 minutes at Wembley last Saturday as Wigan beat Warrington Wolves 18-8 to seal the second Challenge Cup lift of Peet’s tenure.

But in doing so, Field – as Peet detailed in his pre-Castleford press conference on Wednesday afternoon – had to play through the pain barrier having picked up the injury early on.

The Warriors boss explained: “Jai’s pulled his hamstring, he pulled his hamstring very early on in that game.

“We were aware of it, and we know just how brave he played during that game – he played through the pain barrier.

“He’s had a scan, and we await some different opinions on it, but he’s going to be out for a few weeks, at least.”

This isn’t the first time Field has had to deal with a hamstring issue.

He was out for five months at the very start of his Warriors career having picked up a hamstring problem on his debut in March 2021 against Leigh Leopards – then Centurions, not returning until August of that year.