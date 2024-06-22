The impressive stats behind Wigan Warriors starlet Jack Farrimond’s home debut

Friday night was one to remember for Jack Farrimond, who produced a man of the match display in Wigan Warriors’ 36-0 win over London Broncos.

The 18-year-old, who is still eligible to play for the academy side, made his first team debut in Wigan’s 60-22 away win over London Broncos in the capital earlier this season.

And he backed it up in the reverse fixture on Friday night, scoring two tries, providing an assist and kicking six goals from as many attempts, including a couple from the touchline in what was a commanding display, showing maturity beyond his years.

Farrimond was strong on both sides of the ball on his home debut at the newly named Brick Community Stadium. He made 117 metres from 11 carries, which included two clean breaks and seven tackle busts.

And the scrum-half, who hails from Leigh, made 16 tackles in defence, too, including a try-saver to keep the Broncos to nil with just a couple of minutes left on the clock.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Wigan coach Matt Peet was full of praise for Farrimond, who has been selected in the England Academy squad to take on France in Warrington on July 2.

“I’m made up for him, he deserves it,” Peet said.

“I think as soon as the game started he started running with the ball and defended well. You could see he was in the mood and I’m really pleased for him, he was confident when he was kicking goals and he saved that try at the end and that was the play that the lads picked out in the changing rooms and praised him for.

“It’s testament to Jack’s dedication, he’s from a good family who support him really well, they’re quite straight-talking are Jack’s family, and John Duffy (Wigan transition coach) and Shane Eccles (head of youth) over the last few years have done a great job with him.

“John Duffy is like a personal mentor (for Farrimond), so John deserves all the credit tonight. I know how it feels when you have brought a player through and they have a night like that, he’ll be buzzing and rightly so.

“It’s really positive news for the club that they secured him on a long-term deal last year which he and his dad were keen to do – straight-talking – wants to play for Wigan and I’m sure he’s got more good days ahead.”

The Warriors are set to be without star fullback Jai Field for around six to eight weeks with a hamstring injury, but Farrimond’s impressive display has given Peet a healthy selection headache, with Bevan French, Harry Smith, Ryan Hampshire and now Farrimond all competing for a spot in the spine in Field’s absence.

“He’s certainly put his best foot forward,” Peet said of Farrimond. I think we’ve got a few options there but as far as taking his opportunity tonight, he’s done that.”

