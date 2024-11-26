Hull KR’s star-studded strongest 2025 line-up including four new signings could take some stopping

After a breakthrough couple of seasons in which they have established themselves as a Super League force, all eyes will be on Hull KR in 2025 to see whether they can take the next step.

That step, of course, is silverware: and claiming the major trophy that has escaped them for so long. No Rovers fan needs reminding of how many years it will be in 2025 since they last claimed a big one.

But Rovers look to be in a very strong position to at least try and end that wait. They’ve made some eye-catching signings and arguably look even stronger than this year, when they reached the Grand Final for the first time.

Can Willie Peters deliver? We’d wager with this squad, he’s got one heck of a chance. Here’s how Rovers could line up if everyone is fit and available: with some very difficult decisions to make for the Australian..

1. Niall Evalds

A no-brainer to start off at number one. There’s no doubting that Evalds’ switch to fullback after the first few games of last season was one of the major catalysts in Rovers’ run to the Grand Final.

He will start the 2025 season where he finished 2024 despite strong competition from other players in the squad.

2. Tom Davies

The first of several new signings who will take their place in Peters’ strongest line-up for 2025, Davies brings with him a wealth of top level experience having had time with Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons.

A direct replacement for the outgoing Ryan Hall, England international Davies is about as good a replacement as the Robins could have hoped to secure.

3. Peta Hiku

Hull KR’s Peta Hiku is interviewed following a Super League game in 2024 having been named the Player of the Match

Definitely not finished: far from it, in fact. Another one of the key components of the Robins’ success in 2024, Hiku is now firmly locked in as first-choice centre on one side of the backline.

4. Oliver Gildart

However, you could argue the competition is a little bit stiffer on the other edge for the second centre spot. Jack Broadbent’s arrival in mid-season last year was a huge boost for Rovers, as it gave them genuine quality cover when Gildart was unavailable.

You’d wager Gildart would still be the starting centre if everyone is fit and Broadbent may have to be patient – but there’s real competition for places.

5. Joe Burgess

Broadbent could easily provide competition and cover in the wing too – as will new signing Lee Kershaw, who had a solid year with London Broncos despite their struggles.

But there’s no doubting who the frontline wing pairing is in Peters’ eyes: Davies and Burgess will start if both are fit and available.

6. Tyrone May

Tyrone May in action for Hull KR in 2024

One place where there won’t be any significant change is in the halves at Rovers in 2025. Danny Richardson is waiting in the wings as backup but you can’t question the fact that it will be May and Mikey Lewis who line up together once again.

7. Mikey Lewis

As we’ve said: May and Lewis. No debates here.

8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves

Arguably the biggest signing of them all going into 2025 – across the whole of Super League, not just at Hull KR.

There’s a prospect of Rovers using Waerea-Hargreaves off the bench as an impact forward given the erm, impact, he’d have in that role. But surely he’ll end up a starting middle: and a menacing one, too.

9. Michael McIlorum

It’s a toss-up as to whether Peters will go with McIlorum or Jez Litten as his starting nine. But based off the end of last season, when Matt Parcell started games and Litten came on, we’re opting for McIlorum to be the one who gets the nod.

That leaves Litten in a position to do what he does best off the bench.

10. Sauaso Sue

Rovers have plenty of quality middles that could easily start games. Jai Whitbread did the role a fair bit alongside Sue in 2024, for example.

But with Waerea-Hargreaves coming in, there’ll likely only be one starting berth available. So we’ve given the nod to Sue to complete a packed-out, star-studded front row.

11. Rhyse Martin

The next new signing – and a very significant one. It feels like Rovers have pulled off a real coup by getting Martin’s signature, given the competition across Super League to get him on board for 2025.

He’ll definitely be a starter in the second row and will rack up big minutes: as well as provide a genuinely brilliant goal-kicking option – something Rovers lacked in 2024.

12. Dean Hadley

A tricky call for the other back row spot for Peters to ponder if everyone is available. James Batchelor certainly hasn’t let anyone down since he joined Rovers – but the Robins’ Mr Reliable surely has to be in the team somewhere.

Hadley was outstanding last year and consistently went under the radar. You’d wager there has to be a spot in the starting line-up for the versatile forward.

13. Elliot Minchella

A straightforward decision at loose-forward, obviously. Rovers captain Minchella is one of the very best in Super League.

Subs: Jez Litten, Kelepi Tanginoa, James Batchelor, Jai Whitbread

A wealth of options coming off the bench for Peters. We’ve gone with Tanginoa and Whitbread as big impact middles, Litten for his dynamism at hooker and we had to find a spot for Batchelor somewhere.

Where would this Rovers team finish? Are they stronger than last year? And can they push Wigan Warriors for top spot?

