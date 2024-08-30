Hull KR’s eye-watering defensive statistics underline key ‘peaking at right time’ Super League title credentials

The Hull KR machine marches on at relentless speed once again: and if you are looking for positives that hint at Willie Peters’ side lasting the distance well, there are plenty to pick out.

But the reaction from Peters and his players to the late try Salford scored in Rovers’ eighth straight Super League win on Friday night spoke volumes. This is a group who pride themselves on their defensive efforts and the numbers behind what they are doing at the business end of the season.

For weeks, Rovers‘ harshest critics have watched on and expected them to flounder at some stage. Let us be frank: that could still entirely be the case in the next six weeks – the only six weeks of the season that matter, really.

But as the weeks tick by, Rovers aren’t stalling: if anything, they seem to be getting even better.

And the key difference behind that uptick in gear is what they are doing defensively. Offensively, they are still as good as they have been all year: Mikey Lewis is, well, Mikey Lewis, and the rest of Rovers’ backline are contributing with tries aplenty.

But you only had to have the briefest of glances on Friday evening to see a side who are far from the biggest in Super League, yet dominated their opponents in defence time and time again.

It’s showing on the scoreboard, too. Rovers have the best defence in Super League: they’ve conceded just 286 points in 24 league fixtures, an astonishing amount. Wigan are the next-best, on 300.

MORE ROVERS: Hull KR player ratings as Mikey Lewis and fellow star man claim 9s in commanding Salford victory

But in the last five league games, they have conceded just 32 points: an average of 6.4 per game. Basically one try. That’s it.

In their first 19 league games, they were conceding 13.4 points per game which, again, is far from dismal. It’s enough to win games when you’re scoring as many points as the Robins do. But it’s a stat which has gone to another level at exactly the right time of the season.

It’s not just the players you would expect to provide big defensive efforts who are stepping up, either. The likes of Peta Hiku were notable on Friday evening for their big efforts without the ball – alongside the usual suspects including Elliot Minchella, Kelepi Tanginoa.. you know who they are by now.

As mentioned, it’s entirely possible this all falls apart in the final six weeks of the season. Just ask Castleford Tigers, Huddersfield Giants, Warrington Wolves.. sides who have all been top going into the play-offs in the past but failed to win the one trophy that truly matters.

But as we approach the business end of the year and the play-offs, Rovers aren’t wobbling. They’re not even maintaining their performance levels. They’re going to new heights both with and without the ball.

Next Friday will be the ultimate acid test of them all. Pass that, and there will be a fair few more believers, too.

READ NEXT: Warrington Wolves coach labels Paul Vaughan red card ’embarrassing’ and calls on game to stamp out trend