Hull KR have been unsuccessful in their bid to downgrade Elliot Minchella’s ban, and the Robins’ skipper will now miss their Super League play-off semi-final as a result.

Minchella was charged with Grade C Head Contact and received a two-match ban following KR’s 24-0 win at Leigh Leopards in Round 26.

He was sin-binned during that victory having made contact with the head of Leopards ace Matt Moylan, catching the full-back with a swinging arm.

The Robins immediately confirmed they’d appeal that ban, but asked for the tribunal to be delayed until after their final game of the ‘regular’ season, at home against Leeds Rhinos.

Willie Peters’ side won that 26-16 without Minchella, finishing 2nd and setting up a home tie in the play-off semi-finals as a result.

Hull KR discover Elliot Minchella fate with tribunal verdict revealed

Skipper Minchella will not be involved in that play-off semi-final at Craven Park next Friday night having seen his two-game ban upheld following Tuesday evening’s tribunal.

The loose forward would return for the Super League Grand Final on October 12, should KR reach Old Trafford for the first time in their history.

After Tuesday night’s tribunal, the RFL’s press release confirming the decision to uphold Minchella’s suspension read: “The independent Operational Rules Tribunal have upheld a Grade C head contact charge served to Hull KR’s Elliot Minchella arising from their Round 26 Betfred Super League fixture at Leigh, meaning he will be unavailable for their semi-final next Friday (October 4).

“Minchella had been charged on September 16 with Grade C head contact, which carried a two-match suspension because of his previous record.

“He served the first match of that ban in Hull KR’s Round 27 victory over Leeds Rhinos last Friday, and the independent Operational Rules Tribunal rejected a challenge against the grading – meaning he still has one match to serve.”