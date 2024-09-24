Former Hull KR man in Kiwis contention as Kalyn Ponga makes Kangaroos call

Former Hull KR man Zach Dockar-Clay has emerged as a surprise contender to be involved with New Zealand in the autumn internationals.

New Zealand coach Stacey Jones will be without several key players for the upcoming Pacific Championships, with the likes of Dylan Brown, Brandon Smith, Kieran Foran and Jeremy Marshall-King sidelined.

And that means Jones will likely field a new-look spine this autumn as they look to retain their Pacific Cup crown, with Dockar-Clay emerging as a potential debutant, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

Dockar-Clay, who helped Hull KR win promotion to Super League in 2017, has made six appearances for Sydney Roosters in 2024 after joining the club ahead of this season..

The 29-year-old has played 20 games in the NRL to date after making his debut for Canterbury Bulldogs in 2022. He has previously represented the Junior Kiwis and the Māori All Stars.

New Zealand face Australia and Tonga in the the Pacific Championships in October and November.

Kalyn Ponga rules himself out of Australia selection

Newcastle Knights superstar Kalyn Ponga, meanwhile, has informed the club he will be removing himself from selection for Australia ahead of the Kangaroos’ upcoming internationals.

In their press release, the club say the 26-year-old has made the decision to ensure his sole focus is on an uninterrupted pre-season, aiming towards starting the preparation for the 2025 NRL campaign from the first session with the Knights.

“I want to win a comp, for me anything short of that, isn’t success,” Ponga said of his decision to rule himself out of Kangaroos selection.

“My focus has never shifted from wanting to win a Premiership with the Knights, that has been my goal since I joined the club in 2018 and continues to be my focus.

“When I’m done, I want to look back at my career with a positive reflection, including people saying he was a great signing and represented our community to the best of his ability.

“For now, I don’t feel like I have earnt that yet, that’s why I have made this decision and will work hard every day to chase those goals.”

