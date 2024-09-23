England star named in star-studded player-voted 2024 NRL Dream Team

England international Herbie Farnworth has been named in the NRL’s 2024 Players’ Dream Team, which was unveiled by the Rugby League Players’ Association (RLPA).

The Players’ Dream Team – the 13 best players by their positions as well as an ‘impact player’ in their team – is voted for by NRL players, given them chance to praise their fellow team-mates and rivals for their performances throughout the season.

Dolphins centre Farnworth has retained his place in the player-voted team after making his debut in the star-studded line-up last year.

The Lancastrian has scored eight tries in 20 appearances for the Dolphins this season, and 42 tries in 99 NRL games in total.

The RLPA’s Players’ Dream Team was introduced in 2017, and there have been four Englishmen named in the side to date. Sam Burgess (2017), Gareth Widdop (2017) and John Bateman (2019) have previously been included as well as the aforementioned Farnworth (2023 and 2024).

Meanwhile, reigning NRL champions Penrith Panthers have the second most players included in the Players’ Dream Team with four, with Dylan Edwards and Jarome Luai joined by Isaah Yeo and Brian To’o.

And Sydney Roosters forward Terrell May has taken the inaugural ‘Impact Player’ spot, with the Samoa international featuring predominantly from the bench for the Roosters.

And along with May, the 2024 Players’ Dream Team features six other players making their first appearances in the player-voted team of the year – Edwards, Zac Lomax, Luai, Jahrome Hughes, Mitchell Barnett and Eli Katoa.

RLPA’s 2024 NRL Players’ Dream Team

1. Dylan Edwards (Penrith Panthers)

2. Zac Lomax (St George Illawarra Dragons)

3. Herbie Farnworth (Dolphins)

4. Stephen Crichton (Canterbury Bulldogs)

5. Brian To’o (Penrith Panthers)

6. Jarome Luai (Penrith Panthers)

7. Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne Storm)

8. Mitch Barnett (New Zealand Warriors)

9. Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm)

10. Addin Fonua-Blake (Cronulla Sharks)

11. Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters)

12. Eliesa Katoa (Melbourne Storm)

13. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)

Impact Player: Terrell May (Sydney Roosters)

“On behalf of the RLPA I’d like to congratulate these 14 players for making the 2024 Players’ Dream Team,” said Clint Newton, the chief executive of the RLPA.

“It is a huge honour to be recognised by your peers as the best player in your position for that season.

“The Players’ Dream Team is full of some of the season’s most damaging and influential players. The players that can change games, inspire their team-mates with their actions, and help drive the teams to victory.”

Roosters fullback James Tedesco and Melbourne Storm playmaker Cameron Munster have had the most Players’ Dream Team inclusions, with the pair having featured in four of the eight line-ups so far.

