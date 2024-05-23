Hull FC prop Herman Ese’ese facing lengthy ban after tribunal confirmation

Hull FC prop Herman Ese’ese is facing a potentially lengthy suspension after the Rugby Football League confirmed he will face a tribunal over an allegation of verbal abuse.

A complaint was made against the forward after Hull FC’s recent defeat to London Broncos earlier this month, that he had verbally abused a Broncos player.

The RFL confirmed the matter was under investigation, but they were awaiting further evidence from the Broncos before deciding whether or not to take the matter further.

And the governing body confirmed on Thursday that following a meeting of the Match Review Panel, they will be proceeding with the allegation and ordering Ese’ese to appear at a tribunal.

He has been charged with a Grade F offence and is now facing a significant suspension, which will act as a major blow to Hull FC.

He will be free to feature against Castleford on Friday night – but will then appear at a tribunal on Tuesday evening where he could be banned for a number of games.

More to follow..

