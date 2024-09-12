Hull FC confirm signing of former Leeds Rhinos star for 2025 with NRL exit confirmed

Hull FC have confirmed the signing of former Leeds Rhinos ace Aidan Sezer from 2025, with the half-back penning a two-year deal at the MKM Stadium.

33-year-old Sezer left Leeds and returned Down Under at the end of last season, and made 17 appearances for Wests Tigers in the Australian elite this term to take his NRL appearance tally past the 170 mark.

Having previously donned a shirt for Huddersfield Giants in Super League as well as Leeds, the playmaker also has over 60 appearances on his CV in the British game.

The veteran fills the void at Hull that will be left by Jake Trueman’s departure to Wakefield Trinity, and Sezer’s deal will take him through to the end of the 2026 season with FC.

Hull FC confirm signing of former Leeds Rhinos star Aidan Sezer for 2025 with NRL exit confirmed

He becomes the Airlie Birds’ eighth confirmed recruit ahead of the 2025 season, and will link up with former Canberra Raiders team-mate Jordan Rpaana, whose signature was announced by Hull earlier this week.

In the club’s press release, Sezer said: “Hull FC is a great club and when I played over in England before, I always remember the FC fans were out in big numbers and making lots of noise, so it’s going to be awesome to play in front of them next year.

“I spoke to Carty [John Cartwright, Hull head coach from 2025], and that was pretty much enough to get me to sign.

“It was only a brief conversation over the phone. As soon as I found out he was going to be involved at Hull FC, I was all ears.

“I’ve got the utmost respect for Carty. He coached me at the (Gold Coast) Titans and I always really enjoyed working under him, so I’m excited to link up with him again.”

The Black and Whites’ Director of Rugby, Richie Myler, lined up 27 times alongside Sezer for Leeds between 2022 and 2023, reaching the Grand Final in the first of those two seasons.

Myler added: “Aidan is a seasoned professional who has shown his capabilities in both the NRL and Super League.

“With over a decade playing at the top level, we’re delighted to add someone of his calibre to our ranks for 2025.

“John (Cartwright) is fully aware of the talent Aidan possesses having coached him earlier in his career, while I had the pleasure of playing alongside him for two years at Leeds.

“He is a leadership figure, and he’s going to bring that quality to us next season. He’ll be another excellent role model for some of our younger talents to look up to.

“With the return of Jordan Abdull, plus the bright young talent of Jack Charles, our pivot options are something that excites us for next season as we add another piece of the puzzle into place.”