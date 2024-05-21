Huddersfield Giants half-back Olly Russell could be set to head out on loan for regular game-time, Love Rugby League has learned – with Hull FC among the clubs monitoring his availability.

Russell’s future beyond this season already appears to be some way towards being finalised, with Wakefield Trinity rumoured to have made a move for the half-back for 2025 and beyond ahead of their possible return to Super League.

But in the shorter term, Russell could be on the move on a temporary basis, Love Rugby League has been told. The Giants were reluctant to let Russell leave before the Challenge Cup semi-finals but with that now out of the way and Huddersfield eliminated, he may be allowed to head out for more minutes.

Russell has not featured since Round 5 of the Super League season, having featured in all five of the Giants’ opening games of the league season.

However, Huddersfield coach Ian Watson has since preferred a half-back pairing of Tui Lolohea and the ever-present Adam Clune, and Russell may now be allowed to head out on loan.

The Black and Whites are, Love Rugby League has learned, one of a number of clubs who have kept tabs on Russell’s situation.

They have had numerous problems with half-backs throughout 2024. Nu Brown and Morgan Smith began the season as a half-back pairing but Smith has now reverted to a more familiar utility role, while Brown has already left the club and returned to the NRL.

Jake Trueman’s return from long-term injury has proven to be a timely boost for Simon Grix’s side, with Trueman partnering young pivot Jack Charles in the halves in recent weeks.

But Russell could be about to bolster their ranks if he is allowed to leave Huddersfield on loan in pursuit of regular game-time ahead of an expected permanent departure from the club at the end of this season, when he signs for Wakefield as part of their rebuild under Daryl Powell.

