Harry Smith learns fate as Wigan Warriors star’s lengthy ban confirmed following tribunal

Wigan Warriors will be without Harry Smith for the next three matches, with the playmaker discovering his fate on Tuesday evening following the red card he was shown against Leeds Rhinos last weekend.

Following some consultation with the video referee, on-field official Liam Moore dismissed Smith with a little over two minutes remaining in Wigan’s 30-4 defeat at Headingley.

The Warriors academy product had led with his forearm as he dropped onto Leeds’ James Bentley as frustration got the better of him, and he was handed a ‘Grade E Striking’ charge by the Match Review Panel on Monday, which meant he had to face a tribunal this evening (Tuesday).

Providing he was found guilty of the offence at tribunal, which was never really in question, Smith knew he would be facing a ban of between three and five matches.

Fortunately for the half-back – and Wigan – a three-game ban has been deemed punishment enough for the offence.

A statement from the RFL released on Tuesday night reads: “Harry Smith of Wigan Warriors has been suspended for three matches, and fined £750, after being found guilty of a Grade E charge of striking in Saturday’s Betfred Super League fixture at Leeds Rhinos.

“The punishment, which means Smith will miss Saturday’s Magic Weekend fixture against St Helens, takes account of the player’s remorse, and his previous very good disciplinary record.”

As a result, Smith will now miss the Warriors’ games against Saints, Hull FC and Catalans Dragons.

After that, the Cherry and Whites host Hull KR – the side currently directly above them at the top of the Super League ladder on points difference.