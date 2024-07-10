Hull FC are in the market for a new half-back after Ben Reynolds’ departure from the club – but so far, have come up short.

Interim head coach Simon Grix admitted this week that they have tried, but failed, to get in a replacement for this weekend’s derby against Hull KR.

“Unfortunately, we’re in a position where other teams don’t want to help us or can’t,” he said. “I’d hope it’s more that they can’t help us. Everyone is going through their own stuff and issues with injuries and so on and so forth, so it’s difficult for other teams to let them out.”

But there are a number of halves out there either looking for regular rugby, or who could potentially seek a move in the coming weeks – and Hull could potentially strike. Here’s a look at five.

Jake Connor

Of course, the obvious fit – and one which would certainly divide opinion – is the return of Connor to Hull FC.

Love Rugby League revealed last month how Connor had been made available for loan by Huddersfield. However, no deal has materialised as of yet and Connor was actually in the Giants side that lost to Warrington last weekend.

It remains to be seen whether Huddersfield will want to keep hold of him long-term: or, indeed, whether Hull would be interested in a reunion with Connor. But in terms of quality, he’d undoubtedly prove an improvement.

Danny Richardson

This one is complicated – not least because, on the face of it, Hull KR currently hold Richardson’s registration.

However, he’s only played once for Rovers since joining on loan, and that was all the way back in May against London Broncos. If regular game-time isn’t forthcoming at the Robins, could Hull send in a somewhat cheeky request to allow them to take over the loan deal from Castleford?

It might be tough to sell though: as Richardson is first reserve in the halves and any injury would likely see him step up. But stranger things have happened.

Jack Farrimond

Right now, the chances of getting Farrimond may be slightly slim given how he’s playing in Wigan’s first-team.

However, Jai Field’s return isn’t too far away and when that happens, it almost certainly means Farrimond will have to go back to reserve grade rugby.

Wigan have already loaned Hull one player this year in Tiaki Chan: could another loan be beneficial for both parties? It would continue Farrimond’s development at Super League level, and enable Hull to fill the gap vacated by Reynolds.

Jack Sinfield

It still seems incredible that Sinfield isn’t playing regular Super League rugby somewhere, in truth. He’s had to wait patiently on the sidelines at Leeds for a prolonged period, and he is a player several clubs would take if given the opportunity.

Whether Leeds would be willing to let Sinfield go given how, like Richardson, he’s the next cab off the rank in the halves, remains to be seen. The impending arrival of Brad Arthur may also muddy the situation too, with Sinfield potentially getting a chance under a new coach.

Cade Cust

Cust is on his way to Hull in 2025 – as revealed by Love Rugby League last week. He’s recovering from a calf injury but is nearing in on a return to full fitness.

Could Hull potentially bring that deal forward? They have quota space to make it happen, and clearly have cap space, underlined by their open admission about a willingness to do business.

It depends on where Salford see Cust in their plans for the rest of this year – and whether they themselves do any business between now and the end of the season.

