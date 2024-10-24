Leeds Rhinos are closing in on another significant piece of transfer business for the 2025 season – with Parramatta Eels icon Maika Sivo heading to Super League to reunite with Brad Arthur.

Sivo is the latest mouthwatering addition to a Rhinos side that are coming together nicely for next season, as Arthur looks to make Leeds a force to be reckoned with once again.

So far, the majority of their recruitment has caught the eye. Forwards Cooper Jenkins and Keenan Palasia have bolstered Arthur’s potential pack but it’s the nature of their recruitment in the backs that really stands out.

Jake Connor has joined from Huddersfield Giants, club legend Ryan Hall has returned to AMT Headingley for a second stint after leaving Hull KR – and now, it looks as though Sivo will be the next major name through the door.

It means that Leeds are absolutely blessed with three-quarter options for 2025. Here’s our look at who could play where – and what a potential full-strength backline looks like.

Spoiler: it’s up there with the best in Super League.

Fullbacks: Lachie Miller, Jake Connor and Alfie Edgell

We’re starting with a bang. There’s no denying that Leeds have some exceptional options to play number one going into 2025 – and the odds would suggest Lachie Miller gets first crack at the shirt next year after a solid opening season in Super League.

But he will have Connor – who will feature a fair few more times in this rundown – breathing down his neck for a spot at fullback.

There’s even youngster Alfie Edgell, who has a bright future and certainly didn’t let anyone down when he deputised for Miller throughout 2024.

Wingers: Ash Handley, Maika Sivo, Ryan Hall and Riley Lumb

Take your pick about which two players start on the wing for Leeds if everyone is fit. Sivo, given his high-profile arrival and the fact he will take up a quota spot, will almost certainly get one of the two berths.

But then what about on the other side? Is it Handley, who was undoubtedly Leeds’ best player in 2024 and would have been in England contention had it not been for injury? Or Hall, whose pedigree cannot be denied and who still appears to be performing near his peak after an exceptional season with Rovers?

There is an option to play Handley at centre, which we’ll touch on shortly, and go with Sivo and Hall on the flanks. Youngster Riley Lumb made four appearances throughout 2024 and though he is a fullback by trade, his best shot of action looks to be where he featured this year: on the wing.

Centres: Harry Newman, Jake Connor, Ash Handley, Paul Momirovski and Ned McCormack

We’re including Momirovski for now but it looks as though his future at AMT Headingley is drawing to a close, with Sivo’s arrival likely to lead to the Australian centre heading home after just one season in England.

One thing is almost certain: England international Newman will be one of Leeds’ two starting centres if he’s fit and available. The identity of the other centre is certainly intriguing, though.

Huddersfield had eyes on playing Connor at centre in 2025 before his surprise exit from the Giants, so he could easily slot in across the three-quarter line. But Handley is capable of featuring there too.

As with so many other spots in Leeds’ 2025 squad, the competition for places is incredible.

Half-backs: Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley, Jake Connor and Jack Sinfield

Leeds ran with a consistent pairing of Croft and Frawley throughout 2024 but there’s competition for the pairing in 2025 with Connor joining the Rhinos.

Like with fullback and centre, Connor’s arrival means there’s no certainties across any position in the backline, with both frontline half-backs under pressure to perform given how Connor will be waiting in the wings to feature.

Unfortunately, Connor’s arrival does appear to push Sinfield down the pecking order further.

Potential strongest backline: Lachie Miller, Maika Sivo, Ash Handley, Harry Newman, Ryan Hall, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley.

