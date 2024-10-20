Matt Peet’s Wigan have dominated the landscape of the British game over the last few years, winning all six of the last major honours on offer, with the Warriors’ boss trophy haul now standing at seven.

Peet, who had never taken charge of a professional team at senior level before being handed the reins at The Brick Community Stadium, has now led his side to two consecutive Super League titles.

En-route, they’ve picked up two Super League Leaders’ Shields, a World Club Challenge triumph against Penrith Panthers and another Challenge Cup to add to the one they lifted in his first year at the helm back in 2022.

But how does Peet rack up against the very greatest Wigan coaches in history? Spoiler: very well indeed.

Every Wigan Warriors coach’s trophy haul ranked as Matt Peet sits 2nd

Since the end of World War II, 15 men have led the Warriors to at least one major honour. Two of those though, in Colin Clarke and Alan McInnes, did so together as joint-coaches.

And accordingly, there are only 14 different coaches – or coaching partners – that have led Wigan to a major honour since 1945.

Five of those 14 won just a single major honour, and there are only six that guided the Warriors to five or more trophies.

Last weekend’s Grand Final success against Hull KR took Peet above Shaun Wane, the current boss haul of seven to date is already enough to see him sit joint-2nd in the ranking alongside Graeme West.

In charge from May 1994 to February 1997, West’s collection includes two Championship titles as well as three Premierships.

We won’t spoil who the one man ahead of the pair in the ranking is, but we will drop the hint that he’s had two stints as Warriors boss, earning the club no fewer than 11 major honours over those two spells in charge.

Here is the ranking in full, with the coaches listed from fewest major honours won (1) to most (11)…

N.B. Where one or more coaches have won the same number of major honours, they are honours even (pardon the pun) in the ranking, and simply listed in alphabetical order by their surname.

14. Eric Ashton (September 1963 – May 1973) – 1

Player-coach Eric Ashton (centre) holds the Challenge Cup aloft following Wigan’s 1965 triumph in the competition’s final against Hunslet

Challenge Cup (1): 1965

= Colin Clarke and Alan McInnes (August 1984 – May 1986) – 1

Challenge Cup (1): 1985

= Eric Hughes (February 1997 – November 1997) – 1

Premiership (1): 1997

= Adrian Lam (October 2018 – October 2021) – 1

Adrian Lam guided Wigan to the Super League Leaders’ Shield in 2020

Super League Leaders’ Shield (1): 2020

= Stuart Raper (May 2001 – July 2003) – 1

Challenge Cup (1): 2002

9. John Dorahy (June 1993 – May 1994) – 2

Rugby League Championship (1): 1993/94

Challenge Cup (1): 1994

8. Joe Egan (August 1956 – May 1961) – 3

Then Wigan boss Joe Egan (left) pictured in 1959 passing some advice on to son Joe Junior (right)

Rugby League Championship (1): 1959/60

Challenge Cup (2): 1958, 1959

= Michael Maguire (October 2009 – October 2011) – 3

Super League (1): 2010

Super League Leaders’ Shield (1): 2010

Challenge Cup (1): 2011

6. Graham Lowe (August 1986 – June 1989) – 5

Rugby League Championship (1): 1986/87

Premiership (1): 1987

Challenge Cup (2): 1988, 1989

World Club Challenge (1): 1987

5. Jim Sullivan (October 1932 – December 1952) – 6*

Then-Wigan captain Jim Sullivan carries the Challenge Cup following their 1929 triumph in the competition’s final against Dewsbury. Taking over as captain-coach in 1932, Sullivan would go on to win the competition twice more as the club’s coach.

*Only major trophies won Post-War counted

Rugby League Championship (4): 1945/46, 1946/47, 1949/50, 1951/52

Challenge Cup (2): 1948, 1951

= Shaun Wane (October 2011 – October 2018) – 6

Super League (3): 2013, 2016, 2018

Super League Leaders’ Shield (1): 2012

World Club Challenge (1): 2017

Challenge Cup (1): 2013

3. Matt Peet (October 2021- Present) – 7

Super League (2): 2023, 2024

Super League Leaders’ Shield (2): 2023, 2024

World Club Challenge (1): 2024

Challenge Cup (2): 2022, 2024

= Graeme West (May 1994 – February 1997) – 7

Then-Wigan head coach Graeme West lifts the 1994/95 Championship trophy. His side would also go on to win the Premiership and Challenge Cup that season.

Rugby League Championship (2): 1994/95, 1995/96

Premiership (3): 1994, 1995, 1996

Challenge Cup (1): 1995

World Club Challenge (1): 1994

1. John Monie (September 1989 – May 1993 AND April – October 1998) – 11

Super League (1): 1998

Rugby League Championship (4): 1989/90, 1990/91, 1991/92, 1992/93

Premiership (1): 1992

Challenge Cup (4): 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993

World Club Challenge (1): 1991

