Every Super League winger off-contract in 2025 including St Helens duo

It’s now officially 2025, meaning over 100 Super League players are now formally into the final year of their existing contracts with their current clubs.

Love Rugby League will be tracking every transfer as and when they happen, with business likely to start long in advance of a competitive ball even being kicked this season.

And there is a mouthwatering array of talent now on the open market, not least when it comes to wingers.

Some of Super League’s biggest wingers switched clubs this off-season, with the likes of Ryan Hall, Tommy Makinson and Tom Davies all heading for pastures new in 2025. But the trend looks likely to be repeated again for 2026 judging by the players available.

There are 11 contracted wingers now available to speak to other clubs – and the two headliners are two of the greatest wingers Super League has ever seen!

Ryan Hall only signed a one-year deal upon his return to Leeds Rhinos for 2025 meaning that hypothetically, rival clubs could speak to him about a move for 2026 already before he has even made his official second debut for the Rhinos.

However, Hall does have a one-year option in that contract which you would expect would be activated.

Another huge name on the open market is the man just behind Hall on the all-time top scorers list: Leigh Leopards winger Josh Charnley.

Charnley has discovered arguably the best form of his career since making the switch to the Leopards and would be a player that Leigh will desperately try and keep, you would feel.

But if the 33-year-old fancies one last big move, he’s now officially available to discuss terms elsewhere. Charnley’s Leigh team-mate Keanan Brand is also off-contract this season.

There is plenty of experience on the market elsewhere in the wing department, too. Newly-promoted Wakefield Trinity have two wingers on their books coming into the final seasons of their deals: including Super League stalwart Matty Russell, who has joined on a one-year deal.

Former Halifax Panthers winger Lachlan Walmsley is also off-contract and will hope to show Trinity he can perform at the highest level and secure an extension.

Wakefield are not the only club with two wingers off-contract, either. St Helens are entering a pivotal year under Paul Wellens and both Jon Bennison and youngster Dayon Sambou will be keen for opportunities to show they can earn new deals at the club.

Aidan McGowan enjoyed a successful 2024, but he is another going into the final year of his Super League contract at Huddersfield Giants. Team-mate Jake Bibby is another on this list.

Harvey Barron has a golden opportunity for a new deal at Hull FC having been handed the number two shirt under John Cartwright.

Finally, one of Salford Red Devils’ most consistent players, Deon Cross, is into the final season of his contract. Is he one who will attract interest from elsewhere for 2026?

Every Super League winger off-contract in 2025: Aidan McGowan, Jake Bibby (Huddersfield Giants), Harvey Barron (Hull FC), Ryan Hall (Leeds Rhinos), Josh Charnley, Keanan Brand (Leigh Leopards), Deon Cross (Salford Red Devils), Jon Bennison, Dayon Sambou (St Helens), Lachlan Walmsley, Matty Russell (Wakefield Trinity)