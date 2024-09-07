England might just have released the best kit ever ahead of Samoa Test Series

England might just have released their best kit ever, or at least for a very long time. The new threads will be worn by all of the national sides up until the end of 2025.

Set to be debuted by England‘s wheelchair side when they host France at Robin Park on October 26 (2.30pm KO), Shaun Wane’s men will then don the new kit for the first time when they take to the field against Samoa the following day (2.30pm KO) at The Brick Community Stadium in the first of a two-match test series.

And when England’s women open up the double-header of action at Headingley on November 2 as they take on Wales (12pm KO), they will wear it for the first time.

Designed in partnership with official kit provider OXEN, England’s men and women will also wear the new threads in their respective Ashes series’ Down Under in 2025.

Prior, Stuart Barrow’s women will also don it in their game against the Jillaroos in Las Vegas in March.

‘We can’t wait to see the thousands of passionate England fans in the stands wearing the new shirt’

The shirt is among the cleanest England have ever had, combining navy and red tones with the primary white, which also sees discreet thin lines across to give the piece a more textured look.

Chevrons feature down the side of the shirt, with an armband-style cuff on each arm which combine the same colours as above, the same as appears on the shorts and socks. Blending well with the logo of sponsor Betfred, a flat collar sees dual-tone of red and navy tips.

The logos of ABK Beer and OXEN also feature prominently along with the England Rugby League badge.

When Wane’s men’s side take to the field against Samoa in this new kit, it will be the fourth different set of threads they’ve donned in their last seven games.

Nonetheless, RL Commercial Managing Director Rhodri Jones expects ‘thousands’ to snap up the latest kit, which is set to be worn more than any in recent memory.

Jones said: “The next 18 months are going to be an exciting time for international rugby league, beginning in just over seven weeks’ time when our wheelchair team face France before the visit of Samoa.

“It promises to be an intense series with England’s men hoping to avenge the bitter disappointment of their World Cup semi-final defeat in November 2022.

“We can’t wait to see the thousands of passionate England fans in the stands wearing the new shirt both this year and next, especially as we have the Ashes Tours against Australia in 2025, which of course begins with a historic fixture in Las Vegas for England’s women against the Jillaroos.”

