For just the third time this season, none of the Super League players handed a ban by the Match Review Panel will appeal against their suspensions, meaning there is a rare Tuesday night without a tribunal process.

Hull FC duo Ligi Sao & Jack Brown were both handed a one-match ban on Monday in addition to the single-game suspensions given to Hull KR‘s Sam Luckley and Salford Red Devils‘ Amir Bourouh.

Those four players and their respective clubs have chosen to accept those punishments, as is their right with the disciplinary process, meaning they will all now sit out of their side’s next game.

Disciplinary update as Super League quartet make appeals decision

KR forward Luckley will miss their Challenge Cup quarter-final tie at home against Leigh Leopards on Saturday evening in a rematch of the final in the same competition last year. His ban came following the Robins’ Round 7 win against London Broncos, sin-binned less than two minutes in following a tip tackle.

As for the other three banned players, they will all have to wait another week to serve their suspensions as a result of having already been knocked out of the cup.

FC duo Sao and Brown, who between them were sin-binned three times in their heavy Round 7 defeat against Huddersfield Giants, will now be unavailable for the Black & Whites’ Round 8 trip to St Helens on April 19.

Bourouh meanwhile will sit out of Salford’s trip to London the following day having received a ban following his sin-binning in the Red Devils’ Round 7 defeat at Castleford Tigers for a tip tackle on Alex Mellor in the first half.

A reminder of the official list of this week’s bans is below…

Sam Luckley (Hull KR) – Grade C Dangerous Throw – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Ligi Sao (Hull FC) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher end of the Charge Grade)

Jack Brown (Hull FC) – Grade B Dangerous Throw – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher end of the Charge Grade)

Amir Bourouh (Salford Red Devils) – Grade B Dangerous Throw – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher end of the Charge Grade)

No top flight players appealing their bans is something which has happened just twice prior this season.

Following Round 3, four players – including St Helens’ Konrad Hurrell – all accepted one-match suspensions.

And after Round 5, Hull’s Franklin Pele was the only man given a suspension, and he accepted a one-match ban too.

