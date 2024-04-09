Hull FC look set to part company with fullback Tex Hoy in the coming days and weeks, after his services were offered to other clubs on Monday.

The 24-year-old has featured in all-but one of the Black and Whites’ games in league and cup this season but is now set to leave the MKM Stadium after it emerged talks had taken place over a parting of ways.

Hoy’s next move will be interesting to say the least. A return to the NRL would likely be off the cards given how Australian clubs have started the season with their top 25 squads in place – leaving the door ajar for possible locations in England for the rest of this year at least.

If Hoy does, as is expected, secure a release from Hull imminently, here’s a number of possible locations.

London Broncos

Arguably the most obvious location as things stand for a number of reasons.

The most important factor? The Broncos have space on their overseas quota to accommodate Hoy. Warrington Wolves are the other club with quota space but Matt Dufty’s eye-catching form to start the new season rules them out.

London also have cap space, and a need for quality which Hoy would undoubtedly bring. A short-term move for the rest of the season to play himself into the proverbial shop window for a move in 2025 would suit all parties, with London almost certain to be playing Championship rugby next year. It is the one move which, if he remains on this side of the world, makes most sense.

MORE HULL: The shocking statistics behind Hull FC’s dismal Super League start in 2024

Castleford Tigers

Granted, there is a sticking point here with the aforementioned quota situation: Castleford are currently full on their quota, and would need to move someone on to make a deal for Hoy happen.

But they are active in the market, and Craig Lingard has insinuated that they’re willing to spend for the right player. With Luke Hooley injured and no clear first-choice number one at the Tigers given both Hooley’s early-season form and the utility value Jack Broadbent provides, if Castleford could find the space, could they be in the market for Hoy?

Toulouse Olympique

There are a number of clubs in the Championship who are keen to bolster their squads – and if Hoy is keen for a move that would provide a potential long-term opportunity, perhaps Toulouse would be one possible option.

The French club are keen to return to Super League under IMG’s gradings system – and indeed, they were in the top 12 clubs on the provisional gradings at the end of last season. So the ambition is certainly there, and Hoy could make the move to France and potentially flourish in a competition that, theoretically speaking, he should stand out in when it comes to ability.

READ NEXT: Rugby league winners and losers: Bradford Bulls and Widnes Vikings flying as Hull FC stutter

Bradford Bulls

In so many ways, a move to Bradford ticks similar boxes to Toulouse: climate and lifestyle aside, perhaps.

Bradford have bold plans, they are clear about entering the market and strengthening their squad as the season goes on and being a Championship club, aren’t bound by quota regulations unlike Super League sides.

The big argument against a move to the ambitious Championship side? Finances. Hoy would likely command a chunky salary and in that regard, may not quite be a perfect fit for the Bulls.

But you can never rule anything out in rugby league.

NOW READ: Quiz: Can you name the top 30 try scorers of all-time in British rugby league?