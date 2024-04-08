Can you name the top 30 try scorers of all-time in British rugby league? Test out your knowledge with Love Rugby League’s quiz.

With stats courtesy of the Rugby Football League‘s official statistician, Dan Spencer, we’ve compiled the list of the top 30 try scorers of all-time in the British game and turned them into this week’s quiz.

Hull KR veteran Ryan Hall is closing in on the Super League record for most tries, needing just three tries to equal leader Danny McGuire’s record (247).

STATS: Super League’s top 10 all-time try scorers as Ryan Hall closes in on record

Three tries will also see Hall (324) draw level with Shaun Edwards (327) in 21st place in the list of all-time scorers in the British game, so it’s pretty fitting that we base this week’s quiz on the all-time top try scorers in British rugby league.

We have given you three of the answers with our featured image, with Martin Offiah (481), Hall (324) and and Clive Sullivan (406) amongst the top 30.

We’ve given you a 20-minute timer to name the 30 top try scorers – and we’ve also given you some clues with the British clubs they played for.

Good luck with this one, it’s one for the real rugby league anoraks. Don’t forget to tweet us your scores @loverugbyleague.

Can you name the top 30 try scorers of all-time in British rugby league?

