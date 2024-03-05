All four Super League players who were banned by the match review panel on Monday have decided to accept their suspensions – meaning that there will be a rare Tuesday evening without a tribunal process.

Huddersfield’s Adam Milner, Leeds‘ James Bentley, St Helens‘ Konrad Hurrell and Hull FC’s Jack Brown were all handed one-match suspensions on Monday – but none of those players and their clubs will contest the bans, as is their right with the disciplinary process.

It means that they will all miss their teams’ respective next fixtures this weekend, and mean that for once, there will be no appeals taking place coming out of the back of a round of Super League games.

Bentley was given a one-match ban for striking Catalans‘ Tariq Sims during the early stages of the Rhinos’ victory against the Dragons on Saturday afternoon, but has chosen to accept that charge, meaning he misses Leeds’ game against Leigh on Friday night.

Hurrell and Milner were both handed one-match bans for making contact with the head in their fixtures last weekend, while Brown was given a one-game suspension for a dangerous throw during Hull’s narrow victory against London Broncos.

But they will now all miss the upcoming round of fixtures after choosing to accept the suspensions, rather than appeal them.

