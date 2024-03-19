Hull FC have accepted Franklin Pele’s one-match suspension, meaning he will not appeal the ban handed to him on Monday.

Pele was banned for one game after an incident in Hull’s heavy defeat to Leigh Leopards on Saturday, his second suspension of the new season already.

However, the Black and Whites have accepted that decision, which means he will miss this weekend’s Challenge Cup tie against Huddersfield Giants.

Pele already missed three Super League matches following the incident with Hull KR captain Elliot Minchella that ultimately led to him being sent off on the opening night of the new campaign.

And he will once again be absent this weekend – taking his personal tally of games missed due to suspension to four already even at such an early stage in the season.

Two players will appeal charges tonight, though. Hull KR will contest the suspension handed to Corey Hall following an incident in a recent reserves fixture, which led to Hall receiving a ban.

And despite not being suspended, Leigh will contest John Asiata’s charge for a dangerous tackle. He wasn’t given a suspension for the incident on Sione Mata’utia but the Leopards have decided to contest the warning handed to their captain.

“It’s something that we feel very strongly about, that players are being charged at the moment that shouldn’t be charged and just for the sake of that, we’re fighting to make sure that John doesn’t get a warning,” Leopards coach Adrian Lam said last week.

