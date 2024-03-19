Whitehaven captain Dion Aiye to face RFL tribunal on Tuesday after misconduct charge

Whitehaven captain Dion Aiye will face a Rugby Football League tribunal hearing on Tuesday evening, and is looking at a possible suspension from playing after being charged by the governing body with misconduct following a criminal conviction last week.

Aiye was given an 18-month community order with 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days and 240 hours of unpaid work last week after pleading guilty to charges of assault by beating and harassment. In sentencing Aiye, Judge Guy Mathieson branded the player an ‘entitled bully’, according to reports in Cumbria, and said Aiye thought women were there to ‘do his bidding’.

Mathieson said: “If they don’t come up to the standards you set, there are consequences. This is about you getting what you want.”

Incredibly, Aiye then featured for Whitehaven in their Championship opener against Swinton, appearing from the bench in their 18-16 win on the opening weekend of the season. But he could now be set to miss a period of action on the field as a result of his off-field charges.

Love Rugby League has been told that Aiye will appear before an operational rules tribunal on Tuesday evening after being charged with misconduct as a result of his conviction away from the rugby field.

Aiye was automatically guilty of a misconduct charge with the governing body as per the sport’s rules and regulations following his guilty plea and subsequent conviction. He could be facing a significant suspension and time away from the game as a result.

Following Aiye’s conviction last week, Haven issued a brief statement simply saying: “The club can acknowledge the sentencing of Dion Aiye following a recent court case. The club alongside Dion respect the decision of the judge and we will be making no further comment at this time.”

He was then ultimately selected to play just days after that statement and conviction, but could now be looking at a suspension.

