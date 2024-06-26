David Armstrong will be a Leigh Leopards player in 2024, it has been confirmed – but not by the Super League club themselves.

Armstrong has been the subject of a mini transfer saga in recent weeks. He looked set to turn down an approach from the Leopards to agree a new deal with Newcastle to remain in the NRL in 2025 and beyond.

However, at the last minute, he then decided to accept Newcastle’s offer of a new deal – before giving notice to the Knights he was going to do the exact opposite and join Leigh on a multi-year deal.

That led to reports the Knights would try and potentially block Armstrong’s move to Super League but they have now confirmed in a statement that will not be the case.

They said: “The nib Newcastle Knights have decided they will not stand in the way of David Armstrong accepting an offer to join the Leigh Leopards at the end of the 2024 season.

READ NEXT: An impressive uncapped England line-up, including Super League and NRL stars

“Armstrong will play for the Knights for the remainder of the year, and we look forward to David continuing his strong form for the club.”

It represents a major piece of good news for the Leopards, who have now seemingly secured the services of their top transfer target for 2025 and beyond.

Armstrong has been identified for a number of months as a key recruitment target, with him identified to come in and be the Leopards’ starting fullback.

That would create a potential spine of Armstrong at fullback, Matt Moylan and Lachlan Lam in the halves as well as Edwin Ipape at hooker.

Leigh’s attention will now turn towards other targets – which includes Leeds forward Rhyse Martin.

READ NEXT: Tom Briscoe and 7 Super League players who had ridiculous waits for tries for the same club