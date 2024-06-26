Tom Briscoe was back on the score-sheet for Hull FC at the weekend – over a decade on from his last try as a Black and Whites player.

Briscoe’s try in their defeat to Warrington Wolves came almost 4,000 days on from his previous try for the club – which got us thinking: have there been any other players who’ve had to wait a ridiculous length of time to score tries for the same club?

Fortunately the answer is yes. Here’s a look at some of the biggest gaps between tries for the same clubs..

Lee Radford (Hull FC) – 2,843 days

Lee Radford, Hull FC head coach between September 2013 and March 2020

A man who would go on to achieve great success as a coach at Hull FC, Radford had two spells there as a player at the start and end of his career – with a wait of eight years in between drinks for two Black and Whites tries.

He scored the final try of his first stint with the club in May 1998, two on the same day in a 31-18 defeat to Castleford Tigers. Then, nearly eight years later in February 2006, he crossed for a try in a 40-14 win over Wakefield Trinity.

Marc Sneyd (Salford) – 3,090 days

Marc Sneyd in action for Salford – then City Reds – at Magic Weekend in 2013

Sneyd is establishing himself as a modern-day great at Salford Red Devils with his second stint at the club, and he had a wait of over 3,000 days to score the last try of his first stint, and the first of his second.

His final try of that first spell with Salford came on September 6, 2013 – and after returning to the club at the start of 2022, he crossed for a try in February of that year: a wait of 3,090 days!

Andy Lynch (Castleford) – 3,692 days

Lynch had spells with Bradford Bulls and Hull FC in between two stints with his boyhood club, Castleford Tigers – whom he served with great distinction on both occasions.

His final try before leaving the club came in a 48-18 loss to Wigan Warriors in July 2004. Then, over a decade later, Lynch scored in a 32-18 win over former club Bradford Bulls in August 2014!

Tom Briscoe (Hull FC) – 3,930 days

A fresh-faced Tom Briscoe in action for Hull FC during his debut season in 2008

The man of the moment – at least in terms of this particular list – Briscoe’s final try as a Hull FC player in his first stint with the club came in September 2013 against Huddersfield.

Then, over a decade later, he was back on the score-sheet for the Black and Whites against Warrington Wolves last weekend – a gap of almost 4,000 days.

Joe Westerman (Castleford) – 4,290 days

Joe Westerman in action for Castleford – Alamy

Another player who had over a decade between two tries for the same club is a man who is still playing to this day: Castleford Tigers forward Westerman.

Having emerged as a real try-scoring forward of promise at Castleford when breaking through into the club’s first-team, the final try of his first spell at the club was in July 2010, in a 30-24 defeat to Crusaders.

His next try back in Castleford colours came almost 12 years later! After returning to the Tigers for a second stint in 2022 after rejoining from local rivals Wakefield Trinity, Westerman crossed for his first try back for the club in April, scoring in a 30-10 win over St Helens.

Danny Orr (Castleford) – 4,536 days

One of Castleford’s modern greats, Orr is another player on this list who had a wait of over a decade to score once again for the Tigers!

Orr’s last try of his first spell at The Jungle came in his final game, in September 2003 during a 23-16 defeat to Wigan Warriors: the club he would go on to sign for the very next season.

Then, when returning to West Yorkshire to finish his playing career, Orr scored the first try of his second spell in April 2011 – a wait of over 4,500 days.

Micky Higham (Leigh) – 5,413 days

By far and away the biggest and best example we could find of players waiting a long, long time for two tries for the same club – with Higham’s gap in between almost exactly 15 years to the day!

Higham’s last try of his first stint at Leigh was on July 29, 2000 – when he scored twice in a 13-12 defeat to Dewsbury Rams in the Championship.

Higham then went on to have a hugely successful career at the top of the sport before finishing his career back with Leigh – and nearly 15 decades on, he was a try-scorer for the Leythers once again, crossing on May 24, 2015 in a 31-12 win over Featherstone Rovers.

Higham actually kept scoring tries for Leigh until July 2019 – meaning his first and last tries for the club were nearly 20 years apart!

